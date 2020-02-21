Arteta shares two Arsenal players who are totally different from Emery's time in charge

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta started with Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Gabriel Martinelli in the wide positions last night.

Mikel Arteta has suggested to Arsenal’s official website that his wide-players are now completely transformed from when he first took over.

Arteta has been quick to improve Arsenal’s pressing game since taking charge, with his whole team now required to do more defending.

Arsenal have kept three clean-sheets in a row, and now conceded just eight goals in their last 11 games, after beating Olympiacos 1-0 in the Europa League last night.

That is some turnaround from when Unai Emery was in charge, as Arsenal looked particularly vulnerable at the back during that time.

And Arteta suggests that Arsenal’s wide-players are now doing so much defensive work than they were over the early part of the season.

“I was telling them that they have to enjoy defending as well, it is a big part of the game and like tonight, if you give simple balls away, you better run back and get that ball back as quick as possible,” he said.

“The wide players before used to have different behaviours, now they are tracking back everybody.”

It is credit to Arteta that he has got the likes of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Gabriel Martinelli and Nicolas Pepe buying into his philosophy.

Aubameyang has not always been the most willing player to defend, but he really has been putting in a shift since Arteta took over.

Arsenal’s win last night has put them in a strong position to qualify for the next round of the Europa League.