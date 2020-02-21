Animal Crossing New Horizons: Is Tortimer or Joan dead? Whose grave is it?

Callum Smith
The Animal Crossing community want to know who is dead in New Horizons with many speculating that a newly found grave belongs to either Tortimer or Joan.

Animal Crossing New Horizons is coming out very soon and Nintendo hosted a Direct dedicated to it yesterday. This Direct has resulted in fans discussing new features such as a companion mobile app, while also creating fanart for a newly added character named Daisy Mae. However, the Direct showcase also featured a grave which has people concerned that either Tortimer or Joan could be dead.

With many new and returning characters, Animal Crossing New Horizons promises to be a fantastic instalment for both series' regulars and novices. We know that Isabelle is coming back to the village, but Tortimer and Joan both appear to be missing.

However, does this mean either one of them have kicked the bucket and are dead?

Animal Crossing New Horizons grave

There's a grave/tombstone in Animal Crossing New Horizons that has fans worried that either Tortimer or Joan are dead.

The eerie grave/tombstone appears in the Animal Crossing New Horizons Nintendo Direct at the 22-minute mark (via Nintendo Life).

Despite the possibility of it being Wisp's or simply a spooky accessory used to decorate some emo's backyard, a lot of fans are talking about the gravestone on Twitter.

And this is where the concerns about either Tortimer or Joan being dead have largely stemmed from.

There is a Game Theory on Reddit which suggests that Tortimer has died in-between games, that he's been buried on the island as a memoriam, and that Tom Nook possibly killed him to get the land. Now that's a spicy conspiracy theory.

But, in addition to the elderly mayor, there is also concerns that it could instead be Joan who is dead. This is because Joan is a 70+ year-old turnip saleswoman who seems to have been replaced by the Animal Crossing community's newest obsession and baby Yoda equivalent, Daisy Mae.

Not only that, but Twitter seems to believe that the mysterious gravestone has a spoiled turnip laid on it.

Aside from Tortimer and Joan, another possible death is K.K. Slider. If true, then New Horizons will mimic the sadness of reality that is dog's dying.

Before you break anything in a fit of rage though, you should know that these are nothing but theories at the moment as no one is officially dead.

Animal Crossing New Horizons grave theories

There's a lot of theories about who the gravestone belongs to in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Some of these theories say it's Tortimer's, whereas others say it's Joan's or K.K. Slider's.

