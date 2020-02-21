Who is Daisy Mae in Animal Crossing New Horizons? Fans love this very cute baby boar!

Fans are in love with one of the newest additions to the upcoming Animal Crossing New Horizons, Daisy Mae.

Nintendo hosted an Animal Crossing New Horizons Direct yesterday and it was a fantastic showing that showcased a bunch of exciting new and old features. Following this exciting broadcast, a lot of fans have already fallen in love with a new baby boar named Daisy. And yes, if anything happened to her there would be Hell on Earth.

There are bunch of familiar and new faces that will be in Animal Crossing New Horizons. Some of the new faces include a punk lizard named Flick who dons leather, as well as young beaver named C.J.

However, while these new faces are cute in their own right, it's the adorable Daisy Mae who has received the biggest outpouring of love online.

ANIMAL CROSSING: Pre-order bonuses guide for New Horizons

Who is Daisy Mae in Animal Crossing New Horizons?

Daisy Mae is a young boar in Animal Crossing New Horizons who is now in charge of the stalk market.

Animal Crossing New Horizons players will be able to buy turnips from Daisy Mae and attempt to sell them for a higher value later on.

She is ultimately the replacement for the previous turnip seller, Joan (via Polygon).

However, while she's very useful for selling turnips on the cheap, she's a lot cuter than Joan the previous boar.

Rather than carrying a bag of turnips on her back, Daisy Mae instead carries them on top of her head like a hat. Aww.

Not only that, but she's also very tiny, has rosy cheeks and has a cute ribbon on her attire.

All of this has resulted in an online community that would probably impale you if you dared say anything mean about Daisy Mae. But, then again, even the evilest persons in the world would find it difficult to say anything mean and cruel about the new turnip seller.

This #AnimalCrossingDirect cured my depression

I love Daisy Mae so muuuch!! ✨ pic.twitter.com/fytWQC5cPH — Diana Mármol (@dianammarmol) February 20, 2020

"I love Daisy Mae so much"

Following Nintendo's Animal Crossing New Horizons Direct, there has been an outpouring of love and adoration for the newest addition to the village, Daisy Mae.

COOKING MAMA: When is Cookstar coming to Nintendo Switch and PS4?

I think I'm gonna miss Joan's weird face, but Daisy Mae looks v cute. pic.twitter.com/ljdceZ3N1j — Vaughn Pinpin (@vaughnpinpin) February 20, 2020

Doodled this before working earlier :-D convinced this is Joan's grandbaby or mini-me so here is them hard at work...... luv Daisy Mae... pic.twitter.com/GaVyTj7XmF — Ichigo@AstralShift (@ichigogoooooooo) February 21, 2020

I would DIE FOR YOU DAISY MAE pic.twitter.com/eD00MZoUsE — julie (@julesie__) February 20, 2020