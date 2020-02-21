£15m star admits that he loves Newcastle United

Newcastle United sold Alexander Mitrovic to Fulham back in 2018.

Aleksandar Mitrovic has told the Daily Mail that he loves Newcastle United.

Mitrovic spent three years with Newcastle between 2015 and 2018, but he never quite seemed to convince Rafael Benitez.

Newcastle ultimately sold Mitrovic to Fulham for £15 million (The Sun), where he has gone on to score prolifically.

Mitrovic has netted 21 goals in 30 appearances so far this season at Championship level.

And he feels more ready to cope with the responsibility put on his shoulders now, than he was when he first joined Newcastle.

“They expect me to make things happen,” he said. “It's a new experience for me.

“When I came to Newcastle I was very young. The period I needed to settle in… I didn't have one. I was expected to play straight away and score goals, like Papiss Cisse did a few years before.

“I will always love Newcastle, but that was a big problem for me.”

There have been suggestions from some Newcastle supporters that Mitrovic should never have been sold, considering their struggles this season.

Joelinton is Newcastle’s top scoring striker this term, having hit the back of the net just three times.

Mitrovic would surely have bettered that total had he been kept around by Benitez, but the Magpies loss has certainly been Fulham’s gain as the Serbian has been nothing short of excellent ever since moving to Craven Cottage.