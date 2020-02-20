Meet the cast of Yeh Ballet: Netflix welcomes Julian Sands, Jim Sarbh and Manish Chauhan

Yeh Ballet arrives on Netflix on February 21st but who's in the cast?

As Netflix continues to grow its global audience, we're seeing more and more international-led films and TV shows making their way onto the streaming service.

In recent weeks we've been thrilled by the Norwegian series Ragnarok and the Turkish-led docudrama Rise of Empires: Ottoman.

Now, it's the turn of Indian director Sooni Taraporevala to wow audiences with her new film Yeh Ballet which is due to release on February 21st, 2020.

What is Yeh Ballet about?

Yeh Ballet tells the story of two boys, Asif and Nishu, who are from very low-income families.

Together, they discover the art of ballet and through it hope to escape their unfortunate upbringing and move onto a better life.

However, despite the teachings of Saul Aaron, their journey is far from an easy one.

Who's in the cast for Yeh Ballet?

Starring in the cast of Netflix's Yeh Ballet is a host of Indian actors who many Netflix viewers will be unfamiliar with, as well as one stand-out from the crowd.

Manish Chauhan as Nishu

Achintya Bose as Asif

Julian Sands as Saul Aaron

Jim Sarbh

Danish Husain

Vijay Maurya

Heeba Shah

Kalyanee Mulay

Actor spotlight

Taking centre-stage in the film Yeh Ballet are:

Manish Chauhan and Achintya Bose - According to IMDb, the two leading stars of Yeh Ballet, Manish Chauhan and Achintya Bose, are both making their acting debuts in the film with this being the first role that either of them has appeared in.

Julian Sands - Easily the biggest actor in the film is Julian Sands. The 62-year-old Brit stars as Saul Aaron, a disgruntled ballet instructor, who plays a key role in the journey of the two main characters.

Julian Sands has appeared in over 140 roles in his career with his biggest acting appearances coming in the likes of the horror film Warlock and its sequel, Stargate SG-1, Smallville, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and the TV series 24.

Jim Sarbh - Jim Sarbh is one of the leading Indian actors in the film and takes on the role of a teacher who introduces his students to the ballet instructor Saul Aaron.

In his six-year career to date, the Mumbai-born actor has appeared almost exclusively in Indian productions such as Neerja, Padmaavat and Sanju but in 2019, the 32-year-old actor appeared in the short film Sometimes, I Think About Dying which made a big splash at the Sundance Film Festival so he's definitely one to watch out for.

Yeh Ballet arrives on Netflix on February 21st, 2020.