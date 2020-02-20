Winks shares what Mourinho told Spurs's players in the dressing room after Leipzig defeat

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur side were beaten 1-0 by RB Leipzig in the Champions League last night.

Harry Winks has told Tottenham Hotspur’s official website that Jose Mourinho has already stressed to his side that they are not out of the Champions League yet.

Spurs were beaten 1-0 by RB Leipzig in front of their own supporters last night, which means they are now the underdogs to make it through against the German outfit.

However, Mourinho seemingly encouraged his players in the dressing room after the game.

“It’s going to be a really difficult place to go, especially 1-0 down with them having an away goal, but the game is for the taking,” Winks said.

“The manager has already said to us we’re not out. It’s a game where we strongly believe we can go there and get something.”

If Tottenham are to beat Leipzig they are going to have to pose more of an attacking threat than they did last night.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side found things too easy for at least an hour against Spurs, before Mourinho’s men did stage something of a fight back.

Although Tottenham were not able to score the way they finished the game did at least offer some encouragement that they could claw their way back into the tie.

Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwign both had half-chances late on while Giovani Lo Celso went close from distance, but Spurs were ultimately unable to respond to the goal which Timo Werner scored from the spot.

Tottenham’s second leg agains Leipzig is due to take place on March 10th.