Is Wild Bill renewed for series 2? Fans wishes for more Rob Lowe go ungranted!

ITV's Rob Lowe-starring Wild Bill is currently re-airing on ITV 3 but will we be getting a second series?

ITV's cop-themed comedy-drama Wild Bill first hit our screens back in the summer of 2019 and fans have since been calling for the show to return for a second series.

The Lincolnshire-based series managed to win over fans for its gripping drama and gorgeous scenery which heavily featured the stunning Lincolnshire countryside.

As soon as viewers heard that US TV superstar Rob Lowe would be appearing in the show, Wild Bill instantly drew the attention of audiences who were left impressed with what they saw.

Now, in February 2020, Wild Bill is back on our screens for a re-run on ITV 3.

But is Wild Bill due to return to our screens for a second series later in the year?

What's Wild Bill about?

Wild Bill tells the story of Cheif Constable Bill Hixon, the newly appointed head of East Lincolnshire's Police Force. Upon arriving from the US with his teenage daughter, Bill is treated with resentment by some of his team as well as members of the criminal fraternity.

It is up to Bill and his unpopular, numbers-based methods to win over the unconvinced members of the police force and help put Lincolnshire's criminals behind bars.

Will it be back for series 2?

No.

It was announced in November 2019 that Wild Bill would not be returning to ITV for any new episodes.

After opening with an impressive 5.7 million viewers, the ratings quickly fell away and by the end of the series, Wild Bill only managed to attract an audience of 3.7 million viewers on average.

According to Deadline, there were rumours to suggest that US streaming sites Netflix and Hulu were in discussions about picking up the cancelled ITV series but as of February 2020, nothing has yet materialised.

