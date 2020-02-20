What has happened to Greg James? Radio 1 star still missing after 'Who's Got Greg?' stunt

Greg James is still missing after failing to appear on his Radio 1 show after the BRIT Awards.

The BRIT Awards in 2020 were as spectacular as ever on February 18th with the biggest names in the world of music converging on the O2 Arena to celebrate the last 12 months of music.

Not only were some of the world's biggest artists present, such as Billie Eilish who gave her first live rendition of her new Bond song No Time To Die, but also in attendance were plenty from the world of music media.

And as a result of a heavy night of celebrations, one member of the music media was reported MIA after failing to report for presenting duty on Radio 1 the following morning (February 19th).

MORE MUSIC: What's the song in the new Coors Light ad?

Greg James missing from Radio 1

That's right, regular host of BBC Radio 1's breakfast show, Greg James, did not report to work yesterday morning (February 19th) with surprised fans waking up to the sounds of Adele Roberts instead.

Adele welcomed listeners in chirpy spirits by introducing the show, usually hosted by Greg James, by saying: "Yeah about that."

Before she continued: "Radio 1 Breakfast with Adele Roberts, I can’t believe this is happening."

Adele regularly hosts the early morning, 4am to 6:30am, shift but on February 19th she took on a double workload.

BRIT Awards taking their toll?

With her tongue planted firmly in her cheek, Adele's debut on the breakfast show began by calling Greg a "dirty little no-show" before she continued by putting out a missing person plea: "Has anyone seen him? on anyone’s Instagram?"

Before going MIA, Greg James was last spotted at the 2020 BRIT Awards where he posted on Instagram that the 6:30am show was "gonna be fun."

However, a video posted to Greg James' social media on the afternoon of February 19th suggests that something far more sinister has happened.

Alone in a plain white room with a padlock on the door, Greg James asked for fans' help to escape his captors, who he suggests is someone from the BRIT Awards.

OK. An explanation on the ‘no show’...



It’s been a mad 12 hours. #WhosGotGreg pic.twitter.com/ZoDlGOJSqr — Greg James (@gregjames) February 19, 2020

Want to help find Greg James?

Fans have been investigating Greg James' disappearance since his video plea but as of 10am on February 20th, the Radio 1 DJ is still missing.

Several clues to Greg James' whereabouts and the identity of his captors have been posted to social media with the BBC collating the most important clues on the site 'Who's Got Greg?'