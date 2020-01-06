When is Fortnite shutting down? June 2020 rumours explained!

A lot of people are wondering when Fortnite is actually shutting down thanks to rumours that have stated June 2020.

There have been a bevy of rumours lately concerning popular mainstream products coming to an untimely death this year. Tik Tok has been rumoured to be coming to an end alongside Minecraft and Roblox, and now there are rumours that have some people concerned that Epic Games will be shutting down Fortnite in 2020 also.

The popularity of Fortnite is said to be steadily decreasing, but that hardly matters when the title made an historic $1.8 billion in 2019. With Epic Games having made more money through the Battle Royale title than any other video game for a second straight year, the rumblings about it being shut down in 2020 come across as a nonsensical prank designed to cause mass hysteria amongst the gullible.

And that's exactly what the rumours are.

When is Fortnite shutting down in 2020?

Epic Games' Fortnite is said to be shutting down in June 2020.

The rumours about Fortnite shutting down in June 2020 aren't the first to be spread about the popular Battle Royale title being deleted.

Deleted tweets from fake Epic Games accounts in the past have previously said that Fortnite would be shutting down in 2018 thanks to lawsuits as well as because development is too demanding.

In addition to deleted tweets from fake Epic Games accounts, there were also concerns back in October 2019 that the game had died thanks to its black hole event that eventually culminated with the birth of Fortnite Chapter 2.

Is Fortnite shutting down in 2020?

No, Fortnite is not shutting down in 2020.

Fortnite isn't shutting down in 2020 (be it June or later) thanks to the fact it continues to make more money than any other video game due to its format and collaborations with movies such as Star Wars The Rise Of Skywalker.

Rumblings about it coming to an end this year and in June stem from prank websites such as React2424 and Channel45News.

The Fortnite Is Shutting Down June 2020 post from React2424 bizarrely says that the game is finishing thanks to there being too many players and because Chapter 2 is a bug that wasn't supposed to arise from the black hole.

You don't need us to explain why the above is ridiculous and obviously written in jest, so take comfort in knowing that Fortnite is not shutting down in 2020.