'What a talent': Ex-Aston Villa misfit hailed on Twitter after Champions League display

Atalanta have one foot in the last eight of the Champions League after hammering Valencia 4-1 at the San Siro on Wednesday night.

Gian Piero Gasperini's side are in the Champions League knockout stages for the first time, but showed no nerves as they swept Valencia aside.

Hans Hateboer put the hosts in front, before Josip Ilicic smashed a right-footed strike into the top corner of the net to press home their superiority.

Remo Freuler curled home a stunning third, before Hateboer raced clear to make it 4-0. Denis Cheryshev did pull one back, but Valencia already look to be heading out of the competition.

Atalanta's big names, such as Ilicic and Alejandro Gomez, turned up with big performances, and so did a familiar name in goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini.

Gollini's big moment came in the second half, as his attempt to switch the play went terribly, but he redeemed himself in some style by making a remarkable save to deny Maxi Gomez from close range.

Gollini had a stint with Manchester United before joining Aston Villa from Hellas Verona in 2016, but spent just a matter of months at the club before quickly being sent off to Atalanta.

From a Villa misfit to a potential Champions League quarter-finalist, Gollini has shown his ability, and fans took to Twitter on Wednesday night to hail the 24-year-old, who Villa may just have let go a little too early.

Some called him 'really good' and the man of the match in Atalanta's win, remarking 'what a talent' he is whilst backing him to be Italy's future goalkeeper after such a strong display.

