'What a talent': Ex-Aston Villa misfit hailed on Twitter after Champions League display

Pierluigi Gollini of Atalanta celebrates after the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Atalanta and Valencia CF at San Siro Stadium on February 19, 2020 in Milan
Atalanta beat Valencia 4-1 in the Champions League last night.

Pierluigi Gollini of Atalanta celebrates after the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Atalanta and Valencia CF at San Siro Stadium on February 19, 2020 in Milan,...

Atalanta have one foot in the last eight of the Champions League after hammering Valencia 4-1 at the San Siro on Wednesday night.

Gian Piero Gasperini's side are in the Champions League knockout stages for the first time, but showed no nerves as they swept Valencia aside.

Hans Hateboer put the hosts in front, before Josip Ilicic smashed a right-footed strike into the top corner of the net to press home their superiority.

 

Remo Freuler curled home a stunning third, before Hateboer raced clear to make it 4-0. Denis Cheryshev did pull one back, but Valencia already look to be heading out of the competition.

Atalanta's big names, such as Ilicic and Alejandro Gomez, turned up with big performances, and so did a familiar name in goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini.

Gollini's big moment came in the second half, as his attempt to switch the play went terribly, but he redeemed himself in some style by making a remarkable save to deny Maxi Gomez from close range.

Robin Gosens of Atalanta celebrates Pierluigi Gollini of Atalanta as he saved on Maxi Gomez of Valencia during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match between Atalanta and Valencia at...

Gollini had a stint with Manchester United before joining Aston Villa from Hellas Verona in 2016, but spent just a matter of months at the club before quickly being sent off to Atalanta.

From a Villa misfit to a potential Champions League quarter-finalist, Gollini has shown his ability, and fans took to Twitter on Wednesday night to hail the 24-year-old, who Villa may just have let go a little too early.

Some called him 'really good' and the man of the match in Atalanta's win, remarking 'what a talent' he is whilst backing him to be Italy's future goalkeeper after such a strong display.

Pierluigi Gollini of Atalanta celebrates after scoring the goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Atalanta and Valencia CF at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on...

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

