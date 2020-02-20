Trevor Sinclair critical of Celtic midfielder tonight, Watt blown away by his teammate

Neil Lennon's Celtic have drawn in the Europa League this evening.





Trevor Sinclair has criticised Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham on Twitter for the role he played in FC Copenhagen's goal this evening.

The former Queens Park Rangers winger, who is a Celtic fan, believes that Ntcham should have done better on the occasion.

The 24-year-old midfielder lost possession inside the Hoops' penalty box, and the home team eventually scored.

Sinclair believes that the Frenchman should have done better to protect the ball.

Meanwhile, Tony Watt has raved about Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard on Twitter.

The former Celtic forward, who is now on the books of Motherwell, was impressed with the display produced by the 22-year-old French striker, who scored for the Hoops in the 14th minute.

Ntcham got to protect ball better in that scenario! C’mon the hoops — Trevor Sinclair (@trevor8sinclair) February 20, 2020

Watt wrote on Twitter: "He’s world class"

Encouraging result for Celtic

While Celtic will be disappointed that they could not get the win given the start they made, a 1-1 draw away from home in the first leg of the Europa League Round of 32 is a very encouraging result indeed.

Celtic will be confident of getting the job done in the second leg at Celtic Park and booking their place in the last 16.



