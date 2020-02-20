'Tottenham's is superb but...': Sinclair & Hutton make Aston Villa claim fans will love

Tottenham Hotspur beat Aston Villa at Villa Park last Sunday.

Trevor Sinclair has stated that Tottenham's new stadium is 'superb and huge' but he believes a place like Villa Park has got a 'special feeling about it'.

Speaking to White and Sawyer on TalkSport (19/02/20 at 12:50 pm), Alan Hutton shared what he loves about Villa Park and the Holte End. Whilst, former QPR man, Sinclair, also commented on the stadium compared to some new ones like Tottenham's.

"Villa Park is brilliant, the fans are amazing and, if I am honest, it's a massive part of my footballing life," Hutton told TalkSport.

Sinclair added: "Special stadium, isn't it?! I was watching the game the other day against Leicester and the atmosphere and the buzz. I know there's all this Tottenham's new stadium is superb and huge, but Villa Park has got a special feeling about it."

Hutton responded: "It's one of those classic stadiums. The way the likes of Ibrox is. It's funny when you are driving up to the stadium, and you can just see, it's massive. Then all the lamposts are the colours of Villa and you know you are getting close. And it's just got a great atmosphere. The Holte End is special. See when you hear them sing your name, it's like you get goosebumps. It has given my best moments in my career."

Whilst Tottenham's new stadium is quite incredible, it still doesn't take away from how impressive the old school stadiums in England are, like Villa's. Despite both having their own unique qualities, they are both are special in their own ways.

Villa Park recently saw a dramatic Premier League encounter when Tottenham secured a late, late win against Dean Smith's side last Sunday.

At a packed out Villa Park, the home side took the lead early on, but they were behind to the North London club at the break before they levelled the scores after the restart.

Despite having the home team behind them, a mistake from Bjorn Engels in the dying moments of the match saw Heung-Min Son pounce and net the winner to the jubilation of the away supporters.