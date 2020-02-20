Quick links

Aston Villa

'Tottenham's is superb but...': Sinclair & Hutton make Aston Villa claim fans will love

Tim Burgess, Lead Singer of the Charlatans (L) talks with former footballer Trevor Sinclair during the Emirates FA Cup Second Round match between Salford City and Hartlepool United at Moor...
Tottenham Hotspur beat Aston Villa at Villa Park last Sunday.

The Holte End cheers on the Aston Villa players in the final moments of the Sky Bet Championship Play Off Semi Final:Second Leg match between Aston Villa and Middlesbrough at Villa Park on...

Trevor Sinclair has stated that Tottenham's new stadium is 'superb and huge' but he believes a place like Villa Park has got a 'special feeling about it'.

Speaking to White and Sawyer on TalkSport (19/02/20 at 12:50 pm), Alan Hutton shared what he loves about Villa Park and the Holte End. Whilst, former QPR man, Sinclair, also commented on the stadium compared to some new ones like Tottenham's. 

 

"Villa Park is brilliant, the fans are amazing and, if I am honest, it's a massive part of my footballing life," Hutton told TalkSport. 

Sinclair added: "Special stadium, isn't it?! I was watching the game the other day against Leicester and the atmosphere and the buzz. I know there's all this Tottenham's new stadium is superb and huge, but Villa Park has got a special feeling about it."

Hutton responded: "It's one of those classic stadiums. The way the likes of Ibrox is. It's funny when you are driving up to the stadium, and you can just see, it's massive. Then all the lamposts are the colours of Villa and you know you are getting close. And it's just got a great atmosphere. The Holte End is special. See when you hear them sing your name, it's like you get goosebumps. It has given my best moments in my career." 

Fireworks behind the golden cockerel on top of the South Stand just before kick off during the Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace F.A. Premier League match, the first game at the new...

Whilst Tottenham's new stadium is quite incredible, it still doesn't take away from how impressive the old school stadiums in England are, like Villa's. Despite both having their own unique qualities, they are both are special in their own ways.

Villa Park recently saw a dramatic Premier League encounter when Tottenham secured a late, late win against Dean Smith's side last Sunday.

At a packed out Villa Park, the home side took the lead early on, but they were behind to the North London club at the break before they levelled the scores after the restart. 

Despite having the home team behind them, a mistake from Bjorn Engels in the dying moments of the match saw Heung-Min Son pounce and net the winner to the jubilation of the away supporters. 

Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

