TikTok: How to get the baby filter and rewind to your younger years!

If you're dying to see yourself as a little baba - the wait is over!

From the very beginnings of social networking to today's world that pretty much runs on the internet, social media has really become a part of every person's everyday life.

A hub for entertaining short-form videos, TikTok has over one billion users in 2020.

From Kim Kardashian looking like the most stylish baby we've ever seen to Dapper Laughs' hilarious playground video, the baby filter has been doing the rounds on social media among celebs and non-celebs alike.

Let's take a look at how to get the baby filter on TikTok.

What is the baby filter?

The baby filter is an AR Snapchat filter which allows the user to see what they'd look like as a small child.

Whether its cats, aliens, rabbits or any other animal or being, people love to see themselves with different faces in 2020.

We've all been a baby before, but we definitely didn't get to take a selfie aged four, now, with the help of Snapchat, we get to see it in real-time.

How to get the baby filter

Anyone wishing to get the baby filter is in luck as its very straight-forward.

You'll need to have Snapchat and TikTok in order to get the baby filter.

The baby filter is simply a standard one available through Snapchat, so navigate to the Snapchat app first and take your selfie or video by scrolling across to the baby filter.

Note: It looks like a baby's face wearing a yellow bonnet.

Use the baby filter on TikTok

Once you've recorded your TikTok video using Snapchat, save it to your camera roll.

Now, open up TikTok and upload the video from the camera roll.

Then, you'll be able to share the video through TikTok to all your loyal viewers.

