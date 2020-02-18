The Call of the Wild (2020): Buck’s dog breed in detail

Audiences want to know the breed of dog featured in The Call of the Wild (2020).

The Call of the Wild has audiences wondering what dog breed its four-legged protagonist is.

Have you ever watched a film and just thought to yourself "wow, I really need that dog!" If not then there are some films you need to catch up on, whether that's Marley & Me or I Am Legend.

However, the latest to attract the attention of moviegoers and dog lovers is The Call of the Wild.

Directed by Chris Sanders (How to Train Your Dragon), this exhilarating adventure film is based on the classic tale of the same name from Jack London and stars the likes of Harrison Ford (Star Wars: The Force Awakens), Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey), Karen Gillan (Jumanji: The Next Level) and more.

Despite the popular screen talent, viewers are still more focused on the dog!

The Call of the Wild (2020) dog breed

The breed of the dog in The Call of the Wild is a St. Bernard/Scotch Collie.

His name in the film is Buck and the narrative chronicles him after he's stolen from his home in Santa Clara, California and shipped off to Yukon.

He strikes a companionship with Harrison Ford's John Thornton, with their relationship providing many a touching moment throughout.

Although a cross, the St. Bernard breed became particularly iconic in another movie - the Beethoven franchise! The titular dog earned a number of sequels, helping to create a beloved family franchise which audiences still return to with nostalgia to this day.

However, it hasn't been smooth sailing for Buck...

Audiences react to The Call of the Wild dog on Twitter

The look of the dog has actually divided audiences, with some flocking to Twitter to voice their perspectives and humorous takes.

Anthropomorphic animals in films can sometimes take viewers out of the drama, and that definitely seems to be the case for a number of detractors here. Check out a selection of tweets:

Everyone is saying that the call of the wild dog has horrible cgi. The CGI is actually very good with the fur details, etc. it’s the animation that’s not fluid and makes it not look good — Sydne̶y ||-// (@SydneyHarden) February 11, 2020

I keep expecting the call of the wild dog to do this pic.twitter.com/1lv0NBJFNT — ernie luckman (@ErnieLies) January 23, 2020

The Call of the Wild dog should talk — Michael Chau (@Srirachachau) January 22, 2020

Is it just me, or does that “Call of the Wild” dog look sooo bad? — Kevin McCreary (@goodnightkev) February 1, 2020

Give the Call of the Wild dog Sonic teeth. — Brian (@Briligerent) January 19, 2020

The Call of the Wild: Critics have their say

On the whole, The Call of the Wild has been met with mixed reviews.

It currently holds a Metascore of 52 based on 14 reviews, which is about as close to middling as you can get.

The Guardian's Peter Bradshaw wrote in his 3-star review: "The result is a bit corny, a bit cheesy and you might feel self-conscious going, 'Aww …' at creatures that are not real dogs but laptop fabrications."

Frank Scheck over at The Hollywood Reporter also comments on the canine visuals, writing: "The results are visually disorienting, to say the least. Although Notary and the special effects team do as good a job as technology allows, the expressive Buck never quite looks real. And you keep expecting him and the rest of the animals to burst into song."

So, it's not just casual audiences who find that the visual execution slightly missed the mark.

