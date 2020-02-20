Summer free agent reportedly interesting Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Neil Lennon responds to rumours; Mikel Arteta 'enquired'

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Celtic have all been listed as suitors of Omar Elabdellaoui.

Omar Elabdellaoui has admitted he is aware of interest from other clubs after being linked to Arsenal, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Celtic this season.

According to The Guardian, Arsenal enquired about signing the Olympiacos right-back in the January transfer window, with Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Celtic all said to be keen last summer.

With his contract due to expire in four months' time, it is possible that Elabdellaoui has remained in the quartet's sights.

And asked about the attention he has received ahead of Olympiacos's Europa League tie against Arsenal on Thursday, the 28-year-old refused to comment on any plans he might have beyond then.

"I hear these things and get updated when these things happen," he told The Guardian. "We have big goals as a team and so do I personally, as I want to do great things this season with Olympiakos: to win the league, the cup and have a good run in Europe.

"There are always rumours and I know other teams have shown some interest but that’s it for me. I’ve not paid too much attention."

A return to the UK, where Elabdellaoui spent five years on Manchester City's books, would make sense.

And Arsenal, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace or Celtic would all have reason to be interested.

Of the four, only Arsenal were able to strengthen in the Norwegian's position last month, though it remains to be seen if the player the recruited, Cedric Soares, will sign permanently at the end of his Emirates Stadium loan spell.

Meanwhile, Celtic could lose another right-back, Moritz Bauer, when his temporary deal expires this summer.

