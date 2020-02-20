'Such a talent': BBC pundit raves about Tottenham man who 'doesn't play enough'

Tanguy Ndombele returned for Tottenham Hotspur during their Champions League clash with RB Leipzig on Wednesday night.

Chris Waddle has raved about Tanguy Ndombele on BBC Radio 5 Live, during their Champions League coverage, by labelling the Tottenham man as 'such a talent' who 'doesn't play enough'.

Spurs suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of RB Leipzig on Wednesday night, as Jose Mourinho's side now have to overturn the deficit in the second leg in Germany, and with a depleted squad.

Whilst Heung-Min Son joined Harry Kane in the treatment room, one piece of positive news for Spurs was the return of Ndombele, who came on as a second-half substitute.

During his brief time on the pitch, he impressed for Tottenham, and Waddle seemingly thinks that it's unfortunate that the North London club don't see more of their summer signing.

"He's a good player Ndombele," Waddle told BBC Radio 5 Live. "I like the way he plays. He's got great feet. Balance. I know he's not played much for Mourinho because he's been injured, or whatever reason, he doesn't play enough. But he is such a talent."

It's a difficult period now for Tottenham despite it initially looking like they were taking an upward turn. But that injury to Son has hit the club hard.

It has left Mourinho pretty bare in the striker cupboard, and whilst they will still be backing themselves to progress and finish in the top four, their job is that much harder now.

From the elation of Sunday to the devastating punch of the Son injury to yesterday's defeat - all of that now has to be put behind Spurs because they play one of their biggest games of the season on Saturday when they take on bitter rivals Chelsea.

Champions League football is paramount for both London clubs come May, and they don't want to be the ones missing out.