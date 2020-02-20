Striker Arsenal couldn't sign for £1m in 2016 is now reportedly an £18m target for multiple PL clubs

Serhou Guirassy has come back to haunt Premier League giants Arsenal before - and the Amiens star could be about to repeat the trick.

Serhou Guirassy could finally be on his way to London this summer. But a striker Arsenal could, and perhaps should, have signed for a mere £1 million is now a target for some of The Gunners’ biggest rivals.

Did we mention he would cost closer to £18 million these days?

Ever since bursting onto the scene at Auxerre, the historic French club who gave us Willy Boly, Sebastien Haller and Christopher Jullien, this rangy centre-forward has given Arsenal no end of headaches.

Back in 2016, when Guirassy was just starting to make his name across the Channel, the North London giants missed out on the chance to sign him for the sort of money most Premier League clubs can find down the back of the sofa (talkSPORT). Ironically enough, the Frenchman came back to haunt them, just one year on.

It was his penalty kick which secured a famous 1-0 win for Cologne against Arsene Wenger’s side in a Europa League group stage clash in November 2017. And, if reports are to be believed, Arsenal could be about to see a lot more from another exciting young talent who slipped oh-so frustratingly through Wenger’s fingers.

The former France U20 international is now an £18 million striker – and one who looks to have his pick of the Premier League clubs. The Mail reports that, after his two-goal salvo in Amiens’ thrilling 4-4 draw with PSG, Chelsea, Manchester United, Leicester, Celtic, Aston Villa and, yes, Tottenham Hotspur have all expressed an interest.

With Jose Mourinho bemoaning Spurs’ lack of attacking depth in the midst of a Champions League defeat to RB Leipzig, likening his injury-hit squad to a ‘gun without bullets’, Guirassy would be a welcome addition.

Tall, powerful and dynamic, he looks tailormade for a coach who turned Didier Drogba, Romelu Lukaku and Diego Milito into world-class, ruthless goal-machines.

Just a few miles across North London, however, Arsenal supporters could soon be ruing another one-that-got-away.