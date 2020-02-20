Steven Gerrard says one Rangers player 'real breath of fresh air'

Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers signed Florian Kamberi in January.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has suggested to The Scottish Sun that Florian Kamberi could start for his side against Sporting Braga at Ibrox.

The Gers will take on Braga at home in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 32 on Thursday evening.

Subscribe

Kamberi has made three substitute appearances for the Gers since his move on loan from Scottish Premiership rivals Hibernian in the January transfer window.

Rangers manager Gerrard has suggested that the 24-year-old could start for his team against Braga on Thursday evening, and has also shared what he has told him.

Gerrard told The Scottish Sun: “He’s extremely close. When you get indifferent performances in terms of the group and certain individuals and as a manager you get a player who’s maybe waiting and pushing for an opportunity, obviously the chances increase.

“There are people on the sidelines who are really pushing for opportunities and training really well, Flo being one of them.

“I told him to keep doing what he’s been doing because he’s been a real breath of fresh air. I was really impressed with him when he came on at the weekend so there will be an opportunity for him, I’m sure. And not just him.”





Important player for Rangers

Kamberi may have only joined Rangers on a loan deal, but the forward is a very good player with solid experience in the Scottish Premiership.

With the Gers aiming to win the Scottish Premiership title this season and also looking to make an impact in the Europa League, the forward will be an important player for the Gers in the coming weeks and months.

For Rangers to book their place in the next round of the Europa League, they have to make sure that they win on Thursday evening.



