'Steal of the decade': Some Leeds fans urge club to sign overseas player, available for £5m

Illan Meslier is currently on a season-long loan to Leeds United.
Fans of Leeds United are reacting to a report detailing some of the clauses included in Illan Meslier's loan contract.
Lorient claimed that the time of Meslier's move to Leeds, on a season-long agreement last summer, that the Whites have an option to turn the goalkeeper's deal permanent.
And according to Ouest-France, it will cost the Championship side €6 million (around £5.03m) to do so.
But the newspaper adds that, should Leeds gain promotion this season, or if Meslier makes 10 appearances - a figure he is currently nine short of reaching - that option then becomes an obligation, and the Whites must pay up.
According to these Leeds supporters, it's a price worth paying...
Meslier for £5m is a bargain come on Leeds do it #lufc— David (@iiTzDavid95x) February 20, 2020
5M is cheap anyway for a young keeper— lee (@lee76729385) February 20, 2020
£5m could be one of the steals of the decade if we go up. He could be our first choice keeper for many years.— Gee Of OoO (@MrGumbOoO) February 20, 2020
Excellent news, get him signed up— Stuart Corbett (@sjc1919) February 20, 2020
Exchange rate in our favour now lol buy him— Micky Padge (@mickipadgett) February 20, 2020
From what we saw at arsenal seems like a good bit of business #lufc— Freddie Boy (@EtnieFrank) February 20, 2020
Sounds like a good deal.— Jolyon Smalley (@jolyon_smalley) February 20, 2020
Bargain— slowlywalking (@slowlywalking1) February 20, 2020
Need him next season! It’s that simple— Steve Wilson (@SteveDWison) February 20, 2020
Some Leeds fans have already called for Meslier to replace Kiko Casilla as first choice this season, following a string of stand-out displays at under-23 level as well as one against Arsenal in the FA Cup.
But the United head coach, Marcelo Bielsa, has been reluctant to remove the erratic Spaniard.
He may have little choice soon, however, with Casilla facing a lengthy ban from the Football Association.
