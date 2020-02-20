'Steal of the decade': Some Leeds fans urge club to sign overseas player, available for £5m

Illan Meslier is currently on a season-long loan to Leeds United.

Fans of Leeds United are reacting to a report detailing some of the clauses included in Illan Meslier's loan contract.

Lorient claimed that the time of Meslier's move to Leeds, on a season-long agreement last summer, that the Whites have an option to turn the goalkeeper's deal permanent.

And according to Ouest-France, it will cost the Championship side €6 million (around £5.03m) to do so.

But the newspaper adds that, should Leeds gain promotion this season, or if Meslier makes 10 appearances - a figure he is currently nine short of reaching - that option then becomes an obligation, and the Whites must pay up.

According to these Leeds supporters, it's a price worth paying...

Meslier for £5m is a bargain come on Leeds do it #lufc — David (@iiTzDavid95x) February 20, 2020

5M is cheap anyway for a young keeper — lee (@lee76729385) February 20, 2020

£5m could be one of the steals of the decade if we go up. He could be our first choice keeper for many years. — Gee Of OoO (@MrGumbOoO) February 20, 2020

Excellent news, get him signed up — Stuart Corbett (@sjc1919) February 20, 2020

Exchange rate in our favour now lol buy him — Micky Padge (@mickipadgett) February 20, 2020

From what we saw at arsenal seems like a good bit of business #lufc — Freddie Boy (@EtnieFrank) February 20, 2020

Sounds like a good deal. — Jolyon Smalley (@jolyon_smalley) February 20, 2020

Bargain — slowlywalking (@slowlywalking1) February 20, 2020

Need him next season! It’s that simple — Steve Wilson (@SteveDWison) February 20, 2020

Some Leeds fans have already called for Meslier to replace Kiko Casilla as first choice this season, following a string of stand-out displays at under-23 level as well as one against Arsenal in the FA Cup.

But the United head coach, Marcelo Bielsa, has been reluctant to remove the erratic Spaniard.

SEE ALSO: Pontus Jansson claims one Leeds player was like a father figure to him

He may have little choice soon, however, with Casilla facing a lengthy ban from the Football Association.