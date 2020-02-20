Quick links

'Steal of the decade': Some Leeds fans urge club to sign overseas player, available for £5m

Illan Meslier is currently on a season-long loan to Leeds United.

 

 

Fans of Leeds United are reacting to a report detailing some of the clauses included in Illan Meslier's loan contract.

Lorient claimed that the time of Meslier's move to Leeds, on a season-long agreement last summer, that the Whites have an option to turn the goalkeeper's deal permanent.

And according to Ouest-France, it will cost the Championship side €6 million (around £5.03m) to do so.

 

But the newspaper adds that, should Leeds gain promotion this season, or if Meslier makes 10 appearances - a figure he is currently nine short of reaching - that option then becomes an obligation, and the Whites must pay up.

According to these Leeds supporters, it's a price worth paying... 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Some Leeds fans have already called for Meslier to replace Kiko Casilla as first choice this season, following a string of stand-out displays at under-23 level as well as one against Arsenal in the FA Cup.

But the United head coach, Marcelo Bielsa, has been reluctant to remove the erratic Spaniard.

He may have little choice soon, however, with Casilla facing a lengthy ban from the Football Association.

