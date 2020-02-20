'Spurs's new best player': Even rival fans think Spurs have a gem, say he's their biggest star

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso caught the eye of rival supporters with his display for Jose Mourinho's side.

Even rival fans think that Tottenham Hotspur have found a gem in Giovani Lo Celso, and have suggested that he is now their very best player.

Lo Celso was brought in by Tottenham in the summer, and he initially made a slow start in North London.

However, the Argentine has grown in importance as the season has progressed and has been Tottenham’s stand out performer over recent weeks.

Lo Celso has shown great ability in possession and a willingness to scrap in central midfield.

Tottenham may have been beaten 1-0 to RB Leipzig last night, but Lo Celso did not deserve to be on the losing side.

The 23-year-old playmaker was a constant option for his Tottenham teammates, as he demanded the ball and caused Leipzig all sorts of problems.

And Lo Celso’s display even drew praise from rivals fans, as it was so good.

Lo Celso is your best player right now — Arab (@ArabManc) February 19, 2020

Lo Celso has been Spurs best player — O (@ReviloLDN_) February 19, 2020

That was a fun match to watch. Red bull should be out of sight but Spurs still in it. Strong final 15 min or so from Spurs, especially once Lamela came on for Alli. Lo Celso was their best player by a mile — Samy (@sazzam31) February 19, 2020

Lo Celso was exceptional today. Spurs best player. What a signing — Aaron (@KingAaron1491) February 19, 2020

Lo Celso spurs best player by a distance — Zion (@leedsinfidel) February 19, 2020

Lo Celso has been Spurs' best player by a mile. Unfortunately looks like he'll be a good player for them. — Daniel_C (@Danny_Cent) February 19, 2020

Giovani Lo Celso, Spurs's new best player, good dribble, good passer and he presses like monster pic.twitter.com/ebRV5JiZgd — Nisschay khandelwal (@Nisschay_) February 13, 2020

Lo Celso is the best player at Tottenham, by some distance. — Spanish Gooner (@elspanishgooner) February 19, 2020

Tottenham have already made Lo Celso’s move permanent, after activating a clause in his loan deal in January.

The central midfielder will surely start again at the weekend, when Tottenham take on Chelsea in a huge match for their top four hopes.