'Spurs's new best player': Even rival fans think Spurs have a gem, say he's their biggest star

John Verrall
Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates scoring his team's second goal with Giovani Lo Celso during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Crvena Zvezda and Tottenham...
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso caught the eye of rival supporters with his display for Jose Mourinho's side.

Tottenham Hotspur's Argentinian midfielder Giovani Lo Celso celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League Group B football match between Red Star Belgrade...

Even rival fans think that Tottenham Hotspur have found a gem in Giovani Lo Celso, and have suggested that he is now their very best player.

Lo Celso was brought in by Tottenham in the summer, and he initially made a slow start in North London.

However, the Argentine has grown in importance as the season has progressed and has been Tottenham’s stand out performer over recent weeks.

Lo Celso has shown great ability in possession and a willingness to scrap in central midfield.

 

Tottenham may have been beaten 1-0 to RB Leipzig last night, but Lo Celso did not deserve to be on the losing side.

The 23-year-old playmaker was a constant option for his Tottenham teammates, as he demanded the ball and caused Leipzig all sorts of problems.

And Lo Celso’s display even drew praise from rivals fans, as it was so good.

Tottenham have already made Lo Celso’s move permanent, after activating a clause in his loan deal in January.

The central midfielder will surely start again at the weekend, when Tottenham take on Chelsea in a huge match for their top four hopes.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

