Spectros: Who is Cláudia Okuno? Read Netflix newcomer’s inspirational Instagram post!

Cláudia Okuno showcases her abilities in Netflix series Spectros.

Spectros has arrived and Cláudia Okuno is making quite the impression.

If you haven't already, clear your schedules...

In the last couple of years, Netflix has made it increasingly easier to stay put at home, curl up on the sofa and tune into endless hours of entertainment. Last year they delivered more great shows than we even knew how to keep up with, but we really wouldn't have it any other way.

There are absolutely no signs of reining it in for 2020, as they've already delivered new seasons of fan-favourites and introduced superb new titles such as Locke & Key, The Stranger and compelling documentary series The Pharmacist.

Now, we've been treated yet again with the weird and wonderful Spectros, which landed on the streaming service on Thursday, February 20th.

Let's dive into it, shall we...

LONDON CALLING! Save Me filming locations

Spectros: Cláudia Okuno

This new Brazilian series stars 25-year-old actress Cláudia Okuno and is comprised of seven episodes now ready to binge on Netflix.

It was directed by Douglas Petrie and is billed as a supernatural thriller which blends intriguing Brazilian folklore with history and Japanese ghost stories. Pretty cool stuff.

Set in São Paulo's Liberdade district, the tale follows five teenagers who are suddenly swept into a bizarre mystery involving supernatural entities. They are locked into a conflict between ghosts and witches, but they soon realise that there's far more to it than that... the past must be unearthed and corrected.

Cláudia plays Mila, one of the teenagers caught up in it all, but where have we seen her before?

FANS IN LOVE: Does Santan Dave have a gf?

Cláudia Okuno: Movies & TV

According to IMDb, Spectros marks her debut as the first screen project she's worked on.

So, she's a straight-up newcomer!

Landing such a substantial role in such an imaginative series with the potential to reach so many audiences thanks to Netflix is seriously impressive. When reflecting on her performance though, the opportunity she was given was well deserved.

As we'll learn, she was definitely grateful...

DISNEY MAGIC! Where was Mulan filmed?

Cláudia Okuno on Instagram

Considering she's a newcomer, it's definitely worth following her on Instagram to keep up to date and see what she has in store.

You can find her over at @clauokuno; she currently has over 2,600 followers.

In a recent Spectros-related post, she wrote: "Spectros is in the air! Today is a very important milestone and I wanted to expose a little of what it means to me ... In 2017 I was frustrated professionally, giving up on my plans, afraid of having depression again. The end-of-year promise I made for 2018 was simply to accept to live what life offered me, to experience what life offered me."

She then goes on to explain that she was approached by a casting producer at a beauty contest: "I didn't want to do the test... I wasn't an actress, but when she said 'it doesn't hurt to try', I remembered the end of year promise I had made to myself."

Cláudia explains that there were then weeks of waiting and during this period her family was going through a particularly hard time. However, she goes on to write: "Then one day I got out of the shower and saw that I had a missed call from the producer... I had gotten the part and from there I saw in my family an injection of cheer and joy... Spectros was not just a job for me. Spectros was what my family and I needed at the time."

SEE ALSO: The Rise of Skywalker DVD release date confirmed

Signing off, she expresses: "I won the lottery of life when I got the role of Mila. So I am extremely grateful to everyone who entrusted me with this opportunity, who supported me, who was especially patient with me (a beginner), who taught me and were by my side. I did my best and I hope I have delivered a result equal to all the professionals involved, I hope I have honoured the work that they have trusted me with. Finally, I hope you like it, have fun and don't call me a princess..."

In other news, fans think they've found Aitch's girlfriend on Instagram.