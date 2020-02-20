Southampton reportedly identify three summer targets, including 11-goal striker and Dutch star

Ralph Hasenhuttl's Saints are keen on bringing Ascoli's Gianluca Scamacca, Spezia's Martin Erlic and Sparta Rotterdam's Abdou Harroui to the Premier League.

Southampton already keeping a watchful eye on a number of potential summer targets with reports suggesting that Gianluca Scamacca, Martin Erlic and Abdou Harroui could be on their way to St Mary’s in the off-season.

A team who have pulled clear of the relegation zone after an excellent run of form under Ralph Hasenhuttl, at least until last Saturday’s no-show at Burnley, Southampton are expected to make big changes to their playing staff in the near future.

A number of high-earners will be shown the door, including Mario Lemina, Wesley Hoedt and Guido Carrillo (Independent), with The Saints seemingly going back to their roots in the transfer market.

Namely by signing young, under-the-radar prospects in the hope that they will develop from rough diamonds into polished gems a la Sadio Mane, Morgan Schneiderlin and Graziano Pelle.

SerieBNews claim that Southampton sent scouts to Italy to watch the exciting Ascoli striker Scamacca, an Italy U21 international who has scored 11 goals in all competitions this season.

But a Croatian centre-back caught their eye during the scouting mission as well. 22-year-old Erlic, a giant at 6ft 3ins, kept Scamacca off the scoresheet as his Spezia side secured a 3-1 win.

Southampton also sent their talent-spotters to Holland over the weekend, Dagblad010 claims, with Sparta Rotterdam star Harroui the reason for their trip to the land of windmills, clogs and gifted attacking midfielders.

The Netherlands U21 star has enjoyed a fine breakthrough season in the Eredivisie, producing eight goals and three assists. Harroui could potentially provide some cutting edge at the heart of a rather workmanlike Southampton engine room.

Watch this space. Or spaces.