Some Arsenal fans react to Gabriel Martinelli display tonight

Gabriel Martinelli was in action for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal in the Europa League on Thursday evening.





Some Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Gabriel Martinelli against Olympiakos.

Martinelli was in action for Arsenal in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 32 tie on Thursday evening.

The 18-year-old Brazilian forward started the match and played for 58 minutes when he was replaced by Real Madrid-owned midfielder Dani Ceballos.

It was not one of the best performances of the season from the teenager, but he did well in parts and always looked eager to make things happen.

According to WhoScored, the Brazil Under-23 international forward played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 75%, took 16 touches, made one clearance, and put in one cross.

Some Arsenal fans were impressed with the display produced by Martinelli and have praised him on Twitter.

Martinelli is so exciting to watch man — The Arsenal (@AFC5994) February 20, 2020

Gabby Martinelli is going to be top drawer — Prichy AFC (@MarkUprichard) February 20, 2020

HOW HAS HE MISSED?! Excellent work from Martinelli - sueprb. — B Larsen | Arsenal | Celtics (@BLarsenAFC1886) February 20, 2020

What a bit of play from Mustafi’s pass to Willock’s one twos, flicks, Martinelli’s assist its just that finish. Thats goals and Laca knows it — ً (@AFCSamueI) February 20, 2020

Martinelli has just sent an Olympiakos defender into the advertising boards with a Cruyff turn and pulled it back to Twerkazette to have him miss from 6 yards out pic.twitter.com/FXTRNfTTVG — Wilsy (@AFCWilsy_) February 20, 2020

Wow Lacazette, just wow. Incredible play from Martinelli and then....absolute sitter smh #Arsenal — James Warner (@JamesWarnerAFC) February 20, 2020

Martinelli and Wilock did insanely well! Wow! The future looks bright. Seems like Sunday wasn't enough for Lacazette's confidence though — AfcZane (@AfcZane_) February 20, 2020

Martinelli truly has that indescribable, special *something* that so very few forwards have. just possesses an innate ability to be in a position to make something happen that allows him to play like a forward way beyond his years. generational potential. #AFC pic.twitter.com/2eNtCaR30P — b²³ (@arsenalistrator) February 20, 2020

Martinelli making great runs Not receiving the ball — Henry W. (@WalterAFC_) February 20, 2020

What is Martinelli coming off for? Negative substitution that from Arteta. Don’t agree with that at all #Arsenal — James Warner (@JamesWarnerAFC) February 20, 2020

Good result

While the performance of Arsenal in Greece was far from great, the 1-0 win does put them in the driving seat in the draw.

The Gunners are now clear favourites to progress to the last-16 stage of the Europa League, but Mikel Arteta's side should not get complacent in the second leg.



