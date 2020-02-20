Quick links

Arsenal

UEFA Europa League

Some Arsenal fans react to Gabriel Martinelli display tonight

Subhankar Mondal
Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal is challenged by Ruben Semedo of Olympiacos FC during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Olympiacos FC and Arsenal FC at Karaiskakis...
Gabriel Martinelli was in action for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal in the Europa League on Thursday evening.

Some Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Gabriel Martinelli against Olympiakos.

Martinelli was in action for Arsenal in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 32 tie on Thursday evening.

The 18-year-old Brazilian forward started the match and played for 58 minutes when he was replaced by Real Madrid-owned midfielder Dani Ceballos.

It was not one of the best performances of the season from the teenager, but he did well in parts and always looked eager to make things happen.

 

According to WhoScored, the Brazil Under-23 international forward played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 75%, took 16 touches, made one clearance, and put in one cross.

Some Arsenal fans were impressed with the display produced by Martinelli and have praised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Good result

While the performance of Arsenal in Greece was far from great, the 1-0 win does put them in the driving seat in the draw.

The Gunners are now clear favourites to progress to the last-16 stage of the Europa League, but Mikel Arteta's side should not get complacent in the second leg.

