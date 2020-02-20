'So sad': Some Tottenham fans react to Sessegnon's Instagram snap

The teenage talent was omitted from the Tottenham Hotspur squad again.

There was more disappointment for Tottenham Hotspur's Ryan Sessegnon on Tuesday.

The former Fulham star, who joined Spurs last summer, was left out of the squad entirely by Jose Mourinho as the North Londoners lost 1-0 at home to Leipzig in the first leg of a last-16 Champions League tie.

Sessegnon hasn't made a Premier League appearance for Tottenham in almost a month, and hasn't played in general since helping Mourinho's side to a 3-2 win over Southampton in the FA Cup on February 5.

The 19-year-old posted a photo of himself on Instagram late last night, sitting on a piece of gym equipment in what looks to be a post-workout snap.

And here's how Lilywhites fans reacted to the picture on Twitter:

Clear message from @RyanSessegnon?



If it is, this is exactly the sort of attitude I want to see at #thfc! pic.twitter.com/pchqnASqRw — Daily Hotspur (@Daily_Hotspur) February 19, 2020

Get him in the side can't do much worse. Keep working son @RyanSessegnon — Cenk (@ForzaYids) February 19, 2020

So sad — Sandro (@Sandro_GLC18) February 19, 2020

Best attitude I’ve seen — James - GLC propaganda account (@N17_James) February 19, 2020

It’s midnight and he’s in the gym — tr⚡️ (@teddyrussell_) February 19, 2020

Love it — Dave (@HATEaGATE) February 19, 2020

Class — Mᴀsᴏɴ (@FtblMason) February 20, 2020

Some Tottenham fans also pointed out that there was nothing special about working out late at night, but Sessegnon seems to be motivated nonetheless and surely that's a very good thing.

It would be a lot more worrying if the youngster's head dropped after struggling to even make the first-team squad after joining last season's Champions League finalists.

But he seems robust enough to handle the frequent disappointments that come his way and maybe, just maybe, Mourinho will reward him again sooner or later.