Sky Sports pundit claims he 'wouldn't be surprised' if £25m Liverpool man joins PL rivals

Adam Lallana has found first-team football hard to come by at Liverpool this season.

Paul Robinson has claimed that he 'wouldn't be surprised' if Liverpool midfielder, Adam Lallana, is playing for Leicester City and Brendan Rodgers next season.

Speaking to Football Centre on Sky Sports (19/02/20 at 11:10 am), former England goalkeeper, Robinson, shared why Liverpool's soon-to-be out-of-contract player suits the Reds' Premier League rivals amid rumours.

"Without a shadow of a doubt [it would be a great move for Lallana]," Robinson told Sky Sports. "The way Rodgers has evolved things at Leicester. They are no longer a one-dimensional team. They are a strong squad and a strong team.

"They are going to challenge for the top of the league. They challenged this year for a while and then fell away a bit. It looks like they are definitely going to get Champions League football. And a player like Lallana is a top-quality player. It shows the strength Liverpool have got that he's not been able to get near squads.

"And for a player, okay he has missed a while through injury, but he's a top-quality player and his career is ticking. He's not going to want to sit on the bench or not be in squads. When you have a manager that clearly likes you and you have played for before. And in a club that's going places, it would be a real no-brainer for Lallana. I wouldn't be surprised to see him in a Leicester shirt next season."

Lallana joined Liverpool in 2014, from Southampton for £25 million when Rodgers was still in charge of the club [BBC Sport], as that same individual now seemingly wants to reunite with the midfielder, as reported by Sky Sports.

It seems highly likely now that Rodgers will be joining Liverpool in the Champions League next season, and he will even be hopeful that his side can push themselves even further in the title stakes next term.

Rodgers is building a strong squad at the King Power Stadium, and with more high-quality names to their squad, they could become a force in years to come.

But the bar has been set unbelievably high by none other than Liverpool, who Pep Guardiola hasn't even been able to get near to this season.