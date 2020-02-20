Wolves' Adama Traore open to Real Madrid move despite Barca ties

Nuno Santo wouldn't want his star winger to leave but it is likely to happen sooner or later.

Wolverhampton Wanderers star Adama Traore spoke to AS about his future at Molineux beyond the end of this season.

The Spaniard has been in fine form for Wolves this term having scored five times and provided 10 assists so far. His brilliant performances have linked him with a number of big clubs and Traore says he won't close any doors just yet.

He said: "It wouldn't be a problem for me. (Move to Real Madrid) I don't close any door, that's the reality. Now I'm happy here, I think we have a great team of people."

"Being in Europe is a new stage for us and physiotherapists work incredibly on our recovery. From there, Madrid or Barca will come when they come, but my mentality is to continue growing as a player," he said.

Wolves were magnificent in their first season back in the Premier League last term and they have continued the same kind of form to this campaign.

Nuno Santo's men are currently eighth in the league, just five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea. Wolves are also into the knockout stages of the Europa League where they face Espanyol later today.

Traore, along with the likes of Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota, has been incredible for Wolves since the start of last season and it won't be a surprise when the top European clubs come in for them.

90min claimed last month that Premier League duo Liverpool and Manchester City were joined by Traore's former club Barcelona in the Wolves man's pursuit with a bid expected to come in from at least one of them in the summer.

With Traore flirting with Real Madrid as well, things could get interesting in the summer window. However, with over three years still left on his current deal Wolves are in a strong position and there should be no cause for concern just yet.