Watford's Abdoulaye Doucoure wants to emulate Arsenal legend Vieira

The former Gunners skipper is an inspiration to a number of young midfielders today.

Watford star Abdoulaye Doucoure spoke to the club's official website about the player who he looked up to as a child.

Doucoure remembers the time when France won the 1998 World Cup with the likes of Zinedine Zidane, Thierry Henry and Didier Deschamps starring for Les Blues.

The Watford midfielder was in awe of the side as a five-year-old but one player, in particular, became his idol and the one who he has been trying to emulate since.

"We had amazing players like Zidane, Deschamps and Henry, but my favourite of them all was Patrick Vieira. He’s my favourite ever midfielder. I looked up to him because while I was growing up, I watched him playing for the national team and Arsenal and he was a great example for me to follow," he said.

He continued: "As a player, I want to have the presence and influence on games like he had. I want to become one of the best midfielders, and there is nobody better than him to follow."

Vieira was one of the greatest midfielders to ever grace the Premier League and if Doucoure even gets close to his level, he will end up having a fine career.

Doucoure has been an integral part of Watford's side this season. The 27-year-old has been moved to a more advanced midfield role under Nigel Pearson and he has thrived there.

The Frenchman has three goals and an assist in his last six games and Hornets fans will be hoping that he continues his form until the end of this season.

Watford are back into the bottom three after just one win in their last five games.

With tough games against Manchester United, Liverpool and Leicester City coming up in the next four weeks, Pearson will be hoping that Doucoure and co will step their game up in order to stay in the division.