Rodgers gives update on Leicester team news ahead of Manchester City clash

Foxes fans have both good news and bad news ahead of the game on Saturday.

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers spoke to Leicester Mercury (13:55) in his pre-match press conference ahead of the game against Manchester City.

The Foxes are third in the table after 26 games and will be hoping to close the gap between themselves and second-placed Manchester City to just one point on Saturday.

Brendan Rodgers has had some issues with respect to injuries in recent weeks. Wilfred Ndidi has missed four of Leicester's last five league games while January signing Ryan Bennett is yet to feature for his new side.

Foxes fans were hoping that the duo will be available for the game against the champions this weekend but only half of their wish has come true.

"Wilf won’t be available for the weekend. He’s still in a process to get fit. There’s no timeline on it. He’s doing work inside, and then you can do work outside, then it’s about training with the team. We want to make sure he’s absolutely right," Rodgers said.

On Ryan Bennet, he said: "He’s available for selection which is great for him. We were delighted to get Ryan, he will be important for us even if he doesn’t play. We’ll look at that over the next 48 hours."

Rodgers also confirmed that Nampalys Mendy is out with injury while Hamza Choudhury will miss out due to suspension.

Leicester's defensive midfield looks to be in a spot of bother at the moment with three big players unavailable for what could arguably be their most important game of the season.

Thankfully for Rodgers, summer signings Youri Tielemans and Dennis Praet are both capable of playing there and the duo will have to bring their A-game on Saturday to contain a Manchester City side who looked impressive in their 2-0 win against West Ham on Wednesday.