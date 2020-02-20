Quick links

Everton

Iwobi gives an insight into how Ancelotti is making him better

Shamanth Jayaram
Shamanth Jayaram Profile
The former Arsenal man says he is getting better every day under the experienced Everton boss.

Everton's Alex Iwobi spoke to the club's official website about Carlo Ancelotti and how his guidance is making him a better player.

The Nigerian has played 21 times for the Toffees since his £34 million move from Arsenal in the summer.

(BBC) Iwobi has played just once in the league since Ancelotti's appointment but he insists that the new manager's guidance is making him a better player every day.

 

He said: "I have grown up playing on the left or as a number 10 and he [Ancelotti] has combined the two. It feels natural and I am comfortable in the system, it has been bringing the best from me in training. The way he tells me to come inside is helping my body position, so I receive the ball in a better place."

“It means my first touch takes me where I should go and I can come infield at the right time to be free and able to turn and play forward. He is helping me a lot and I am benefiting in training. I feel I am getting better every day with him,” he said. 

Iwobi was heavily involved under Unai Emery for Arsenal last season. The now 23-year-old played 51 times for the Gunners in all competitions and scored nine times including a stunner in the Europa League final.

The summer move came as a bit of a shock but, now with Ancelotti at the helm, he is an ideal option for the Italian. Iwobi, in the long run, could have a similar impact as Lorenzo Insigne had at Napoli under the Italian. 

With the Toffees heading to North London to face Arsenal, Iwobi would love to get a chance to impress against his former side.

A win for Everton will give them a five-point lead over the Gunners which would give them a huge boost in the race for a European place in the league table.

