Brendan Rodgers has his say on rumours linking Lallana to Leicester

Shamanth Jayaram
Adam Lallana of Liverpool celebrates scoring his sides third goal during the Premier League match between Middlesbrough and Liverpool at Riverside Stadium on December 14, 2016 in...
The Liverpool midfielder has been heavily linked with a reunion with his former manager at Leicester City.

Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers during the Leicester City press conference at Belvoir Drive Training Complex on February 12, 2020 in Leicester, United Kingdom.

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers spoke to Leicester Mercury (13:55) in his pre-match press conference about a possible move for Adam Lallana in the summer.

The Telegraph reported earlier this month that the Foxes were among a number of clubs interested in signing the Liverpool midfielder in the summer when his contract at Anfield expires. 

Lallana is hugely experienced in the Premier League having played close to 200 times for Southampton and Liverpool. 

 

The Englishman was signed for Liverpool by now-Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers but he has dismissed the rumours about a potential offer being made for the midfielder. 

He said: "I’ve seen a lot of stuff around Adam and that we’ve approached Liverpool, which isn’t the case. He’s at the stage of his contract where he will have options."

An experienced campaigner like Lallana will certainly have a ton of options in the summer considering the fact that he will be available for free. 

Liverpool's Head Coach Brendan Rodgers (L) and Adam Lallana during the press conference of Liverpool FC at the Matmut Stadium ahead their Europa League game against FC Girondins de...

However, Leicester could well be favourites for his signature if they are actually interested in him.

The Foxes are almost guaranteed to make it into the Champions League next season and that combined with the chance of playing under a manager he knows well could push the move over the line.

Lallana played 48 times for Rodgers at Liverpool in all competitions and was directly involved in 13 goals. His experience in the Champions League could prove to be vital for the Foxes next season but if Rodgers' words are to be believed, nothing is confirmed just yet.

Brendan Rodgers manager of Liverpool celebrates with Adam Lallana of Liverpool as Glen Johnson (not pictured) scores their first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between...

 

