Brendan Rodgers has his say on rumours linking Lallana to Leicester

The Liverpool midfielder has been heavily linked with a reunion with his former manager at Leicester City.

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers spoke to Leicester Mercury (13:55) in his pre-match press conference about a possible move for Adam Lallana in the summer.

The Telegraph reported earlier this month that the Foxes were among a number of clubs interested in signing the Liverpool midfielder in the summer when his contract at Anfield expires.

Lallana is hugely experienced in the Premier League having played close to 200 times for Southampton and Liverpool.

The Englishman was signed for Liverpool by now-Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers but he has dismissed the rumours about a potential offer being made for the midfielder.

He said: "I’ve seen a lot of stuff around Adam and that we’ve approached Liverpool, which isn’t the case. He’s at the stage of his contract where he will have options."

An experienced campaigner like Lallana will certainly have a ton of options in the summer considering the fact that he will be available for free.

However, Leicester could well be favourites for his signature if they are actually interested in him.

The Foxes are almost guaranteed to make it into the Champions League next season and that combined with the chance of playing under a manager he knows well could push the move over the line.

Lallana played 48 times for Rodgers at Liverpool in all competitions and was directly involved in 13 goals. His experience in the Champions League could prove to be vital for the Foxes next season but if Rodgers' words are to be believed, nothing is confirmed just yet.