Santi Cazorla backs Mikel Arteta to succeed as Arsenal manager

Cazorla was a fan of the decision to put his former team-mate in the Gunners hotseat.





Former Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla has backed the Gunners' decision to make Mikel Arteta the club's manager, as per the BBC.

Cazorla feels his fellow Spaniard and former team-mate has what it takes to guide Arsenal back to where they want to be, and has shared what he was like in the dressing room.

He said: "Arteta deserves to the the boss. He was always a leader in the dressing room. It was the right decision to put him in as manager.

"It made sense and he has everything you need for the job. I hope he takes Arsenal up the table."





Cazorla knows Arteta very well having played alongside him in midfield for the Gunners and clearly saw something in him back then which suggested he could be a manager.

Arteta is still waiting for results to consistently reflect the improvement he has brought to Arsenal in terms of intensity and a clarity of their identity.

Arsenal's best chance of qualification for the Champions League next season is now the Europa League and the Gunners resume their campaign for glory in the last 32 against Olympiacos tonight.




