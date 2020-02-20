Quick links

Santi Cazorla backs Mikel Arteta to succeed as Arsenal manager

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta of reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC at Emirates Stadium on December 29, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Cazorla was a fan of the decision to put his former team-mate in the Gunners hotseat.

Mikel Arteta of Arsenal holds up the trophy next to Santi Cazorla (L) and Alexis Sanchez after the FA Community Shield match between Manchester City and Arsenal at Wembley Stadium on...

Former Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla has backed the Gunners' decision to make Mikel Arteta the club's manager, as per the BBC.

Cazorla feels his fellow Spaniard and former team-mate has what it takes to guide Arsenal back to where they want to be, and has shared what he was like in the dressing room.

 

He said: "Arteta deserves to the the boss. He was always a leader in the dressing room. It was the right decision to put him in as manager.

"It made sense and he has everything you need for the job. I hope he takes Arsenal up the table."

Santi Cazorla and Mikel Arteta of Arsenal before the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Sunderland at Emirates Stadium on August 18, 2012 in London, England.

Cazorla knows Arteta very well having played alongside him in midfield for the Gunners and clearly saw something in him back then which suggested he could be a manager.

Arteta is still waiting for results to consistently reflect the improvement he has brought to Arsenal in terms of intensity and a clarity of their identity.

Arsenal's best chance of qualification for the Champions League next season is now the Europa League and the Gunners resume their campaign for glory in the last 32 against Olympiacos tonight.

(L-R) Mikel Arteta, Santi Cazorla and Joel Campbell of Arsenal before a training session at London Colney on September 15, 2015 in St Albans, England.

