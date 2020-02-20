Who plays Sami in Home? Channel 4 welcomes Youssef Kerkour to poignant comedy

Channel 4's Home has been a revelation since it arrived on our screens just like star actor Youssef Kerkour.

It's always fascinating to follow the career of an actor, joining them from their humble beginnings on the road, hopefully, to fame.

Most actors will begin their acting career in minor roles and work their way up while a select handful find themselves in major roles almost instantly.

In the case of Youssef Kerkour, however, he's an actor who has exploded onto the scene in recent months and is enjoying a great start to 2020.

The story of Home on Channel 4

Home on Channel 4 is a comedy-drama series that tells the story of a Syrian refugee, Sami, who smuggles himself into the UK and is befriended by a welcoming British family.

Each episode sees Sami learning a bit more about British culture while also learning to accept his troubled past, all with a sprinkling of hilarious comedy on top.

Speaking to Channel 4 ahead of his first appearance on Home in 2019, Sami actor Youssef Kerkour said: "Just think of Paddington, but instead of a cuddly bear, it’s a big cuddly Syrian refugee."

Introducing Youssef Kerkour as Sami

Starring in Home's lead role is Youssef Kerkour, a Moroccon-born actor whose career has been put into overdrive since he made his first appearance as Sami in 2019.

After making his professional acting debut in 2003, Youssef's career had been ticking along nicely until his role in Home came along and he was catapulted into some of the biggest shows on TV.

Youssef Kerkour is enjoying a great start to 2020

While earlier in his career, Youssef Kerkour appeared in the likes of Holby City, Doctors and the Netflix series Marcella, since his debut in Home, he's been a very busy actor.

In the final few months of 2019 and the first few months of 2020, Youssef Kerkour has appeared in the Netflix show Criminal: UK alongside David Tennant and Hayley Atwell, the Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special, Dracula and even has a brief cameo appearance in Sex Education.

And now, Youssef is back starring in Home and also has a role in the Channel 4 drama Baghdad Central.

We can only wait in anticipation to see where Youssef Kerkour pops up next.

In the meantime, all 12 episodes of Home, even the ones which are yet to air on Channel 4, are available to stream on All 4.