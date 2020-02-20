Sam Allardyce comments on West Ham's chances of survival

The former Hammers boss called on the club's fans to get behind the players.





Former West Ham manager Sam Allardyce has backed David Moyes to haul the club out of relegation trouble so long as the fans stick with the players.

On TalkSport, Allardyce said that better times will come after the impending run of tricky fixtures and believes his old club can survive.

He said: "David's come in to try and bring better results. If you're not going to win in those fixtures, pick up the odd point and wait for a fixture you've got a better chance of winning. They can (stay up), David did it before. He got them out of trouble.

"One of the important things is the West Ham fans. Stay with them at home. It's hard for the fans but it really does affect the players, they're frail already. If you want to stay in the Premier League, you need to get behind your team."





Moyes was an uninspiring appointment which has failed to bring enough defensive solidity to move West Ham far enough out of trouble ahead of a really tricky run of games.

The Scot has to make sure confidence hasn't completely evaporated after that run and that West Ham are still in touch with the battle when it's over.

As for the fans, they are among the most passionate in the country and won't drop their standards in terms of heart, work rate and effort, especially when the club is in the mire down at the bottom.



