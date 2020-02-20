Robin van Persie tweets verdict on Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arteta and van Persie played together at the Emirates Stadium.





Former Arsenal striker Robin van Persie has taken to Twitter to state he has been impressed with Mikel Arteta's reign as Gunners manager so far.

Van Persie played with Arteta for a season before he angered Gunners fans by leaving to join Manchester United, so he knows him well.

In a Q&A before the evening's Europa League action, van Persie offered his verdict on Arteta the player and the manager, from his brief spell as Gunners boss so far.

Played with him for 1 year. Very good player and professional. Luckily he realised straight away that he had to pass all the balls to me, that's what I call a great player. First signs as a manager looks very promising! https://t.co/8CYoAdIf0c — Robin van Persie (@Persie_Official) February 20, 2020

Van Persie is perhaps not still the most popular figure among Arsenal fans given the way he left the club, but he is well-placed to offer an insight into Arteta's personality.





There is a recurring theme from Arteta's former team-mate indicating that his personality during his playing days made it plain that he had a chance of going on and being a top manager when he retired.

Arteta appears to have been more demanding with Arsenal's players; trying to bring some of the attitude which saw Arsene Wenger made him captain as well as the mentality which has helped Manchester City be so successful in recent seasons.

He's had no shortage of endorsements and now van Persie has provided another.



