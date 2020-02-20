Robin van Persie tweets verdict on Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Quick links

Mikel Arteta the Arsenal Head Coach during the Arsenal Europa League Press Conference at the Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel on February 19, 2020 in Athens, Greece.
Arteta and van Persie played together at the Emirates Stadium.

 

Robin Van Persie of Premier League All-Stars XI in action during the Vincent Kompany testimonial match between Manchester City Legends v Premier League All-Stars XI at Etihad Stadium on...

Former Arsenal striker Robin van Persie has taken to Twitter to state he has been impressed with Mikel Arteta's reign as Gunners manager so far.

Van Persie played with Arteta for a season before he angered Gunners fans by leaving to join Manchester United, so he knows him well.

 

In a Q&A before the evening's Europa League action, van Persie offered his verdict on Arteta the player and the manager, from his brief spell as Gunners boss so far.

 

Van Persie is perhaps not still the most popular figure among Arsenal fans given the way he left the club, but he is well-placed to offer an insight into Arteta's personality.

Robin van Persie of Manchester United competes with Mikel Arteta of Arsenal during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 10,...

There is a recurring theme from Arteta's former team-mate indicating that his personality during his playing days made it plain that he had a chance of going on and being a top manager when he retired.

Arteta appears to have been more demanding with Arsenal's players; trying to bring some of the attitude which saw Arsene Wenger made him captain as well as the mentality which has helped Manchester City be so successful in recent seasons.

He's had no shortage of endorsements and now van Persie has provided another.

(L-R) Mikel Arteta, Robin van Persie and Andre Santos of Arsenal in action during a training session at London Colney on November 4, 2011 in St Albans, England.

