Rio Ferdinand makes U-turn over reported £50m Liverpool target

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand working for BT Sport prior to the FA Cup Third Round match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United at Molineux on January 04,...
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool and Chelsea have been linked with Timo Werner.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Timo Werner of RB Leipzig looks on during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on...

Rio Ferdinand has raved about reported Liverpool and Chelsea target Timo Werner, as quoted in Football.London.

The Manchester United legend has been impressed with the progress that the RB Leipzig striker has made.

The 23-year-old striker is on the radar of Liverpool and Chelsea, who want to sign him in the summer transfer window, according to The Times.

 

Ferdinand has admitted that he was not impressed with the Germany international striker when he initially saw him, but the former England international defender has praised the progress he has made since.

Ferdinand said about Werner, as quoted in Football.London: "He is really explosive. I saw him a couple of years ago and balls were bouncing off him and his touch wasn't like what you would expect for his reputation, but you have got to give these young players time. Given time, he has now really shown what he is worth."

Timo Werner of RB Leipzig converts a penalty for the winning goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig at Tottenham Hotspur...

Stats

According to Bild, Werner has a release clause of €60 million (£50 million) in his contract.

The 23-year-old striker has scored 20 goals and provided six assists in 22 Bundesliga appearances in the Bundesliga for Leipzig so far this season, according to WhoScored.

The youngster has scored four goals and provided one assist in seven Champions League games so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the German striker scored 16 goals and provided seven assists in the league, according to WhoScored.

Timo Werner of RB Leipzig during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 19, 2020 in London,...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

