Rio Ferdinand makes U-turn over reported £50m Liverpool target

Liverpool and Chelsea have been linked with Timo Werner.





Rio Ferdinand has raved about reported Liverpool and Chelsea target Timo Werner, as quoted in Football.London.

The Manchester United legend has been impressed with the progress that the RB Leipzig striker has made.

The 23-year-old striker is on the radar of Liverpool and Chelsea, who want to sign him in the summer transfer window, according to The Times.

Ferdinand has admitted that he was not impressed with the Germany international striker when he initially saw him, but the former England international defender has praised the progress he has made since.

Ferdinand said about Werner, as quoted in Football.London: "He is really explosive. I saw him a couple of years ago and balls were bouncing off him and his touch wasn't like what you would expect for his reputation, but you have got to give these young players time. Given time, he has now really shown what he is worth."





Stats

According to Bild, Werner has a release clause of €60 million (£50 million) in his contract.

The 23-year-old striker has scored 20 goals and provided six assists in 22 Bundesliga appearances in the Bundesliga for Leipzig so far this season, according to WhoScored.

The youngster has scored four goals and provided one assist in seven Champions League games so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the German striker scored 16 goals and provided seven assists in the league, according to WhoScored.



