'Ridiculous': Tony Cascarino slams Mourinho's comments about £22m Tottenham player

Tottenham Hotspur now have two of their first-choice forwards out of action in Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son.

Tony Cascarino has slammed Jose Mourinho's comments that Heung Min Son will not play for Tottenham Hotspur at all this season as 'ridiculous'.

Speaking to The Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast Show on TalkSport (19/02/2020 at 7:25 am), Cascarino believes Tottenham's versatile forward will be back before the last ball is kicked during this current campaign.

Following the elation of Sunday's late win at Villa, and prior to Spurs' defeat against RB Leipzig in the Champions League, Mourinho brought the news that Son had broken his arm.

Mourinho, from his own perspective, felt that Son will not return to action again this season, but Cascarino shared how the South Korea international can be back on the field of play quicker than expected.

“I remember talking about Harry Kane and the injury which Harry had which was pretty serious with the tendon rupture in his hamstring,” Cascarino told TalkSport. “That's a really bad injury where I thought he wouldn't play again this season.

“Now, Son's one is totally different. To be out from now until the end of the season, I cannot see that. You can have protection after the healing process. You can certainly wear a protector that goes over your arm and you would be able to play, I am sure.

“It' a bad situation but I don't see Heung-Min Son not playing before the end of the season, I just think that's being ridiculous.”

Tottenham's missed Son's presence up top as they suffered a 1-0 first-leg defeat against Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Given that Harry Kane has been prone to missing months of the season here and there, it has been Son who has stepped up and delivered the goods when the Englishman hasn't been available.

Ever since Son joined Spurs from Germany for £22 million in 2015 [Mirror], the popular forward has been a very underrated figure both in England's top-flight and in Europe.