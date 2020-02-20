Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Reported Tottenham target impressed last night, right in front of Mourinho's eyes

Olly Dawes
Nordi Mukiele of RB Leipzig during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 19, 2020 in...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur lost to RB Leipzig on Wednesday night.

Nordi Mukiele of RB Leipzig during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 19, 2020 in...

Tottenham Hotspur's hopes of reaching the last eight of the Champions League are under threat after a 1-0 home defeat to RB Leipzig on Wednesday night.

Spurs were second best throughout, relying on Hugo Lloris to make a host of saves before Timo Werner's penalty was enough to give Leipzig the win.

Jose Mourinho has a real task on his hands to try and turn this one around, and whilst Werner grabbed the headlines with the goal, there were impressive displays throughout the Leipzig side.

 

Defender Nordi Mukiele turned in a strong performance, just a matter of weeks since reports suggested that Tottenham wanted to sign him.

Sky Sports reported in January that Mukiele was on the Spurs radar as they look for a new right back, with the Frenchman joining Max Aarons on the wish list.

Mukiele was in action in front of Jose Mourinho's eyes last night, and he was impressive throughout, turning in a composed display both defensively and going forward.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Nordi Mukiele of RB Leipzig and Erik Lamela of Tottenham Hotspur battle for the ball during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Tottenham...

The stats look good; Mukiele managed one tackle and an important three clearances, but going forward he had two key passes – the most of any Leipzig player, and second only behind Giovani Lo Celso of all players involved.

Mukiele showed that he can defend and attack, and if Spurs are still formulating their right back plans for the summer, then last night's performance surely showed that Mukiele is a very promising option.

Nordi Mukiele of RB Leipzig during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 19, 2020 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch