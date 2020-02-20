Reported Tottenham target impressed last night, right in front of Mourinho's eyes

Tottenham Hotspur lost to RB Leipzig on Wednesday night.

Tottenham Hotspur's hopes of reaching the last eight of the Champions League are under threat after a 1-0 home defeat to RB Leipzig on Wednesday night.

Spurs were second best throughout, relying on Hugo Lloris to make a host of saves before Timo Werner's penalty was enough to give Leipzig the win.

Jose Mourinho has a real task on his hands to try and turn this one around, and whilst Werner grabbed the headlines with the goal, there were impressive displays throughout the Leipzig side.

Defender Nordi Mukiele turned in a strong performance, just a matter of weeks since reports suggested that Tottenham wanted to sign him.

Sky Sports reported in January that Mukiele was on the Spurs radar as they look for a new right back, with the Frenchman joining Max Aarons on the wish list.

Mukiele was in action in front of Jose Mourinho's eyes last night, and he was impressive throughout, turning in a composed display both defensively and going forward.

The stats look good; Mukiele managed one tackle and an important three clearances, but going forward he had two key passes – the most of any Leipzig player, and second only behind Giovani Lo Celso of all players involved.

Mukiele showed that he can defend and attack, and if Spurs are still formulating their right back plans for the summer, then last night's performance surely showed that Mukiele is a very promising option.