Report: Tottenham want Modric-loving midfielder who once rejected rival club

Could the new Luka Modric move to the Premier League? Jose Mourinho's Spurs reportedly want Dinamo Zagreb's Edin Julardzija.

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Dinamo Zagreb starlet Edin Julardzija, according to Sassuolo News.

A classy, technically gifted midfielder who idolises Luka Modric and turned down Chelsea? It’s fair to say the rising star of Croatian football ticks a lot of boxes on the white half of North London.

Like Modric, the former Dinamo talisman who became a Ballon D’Or winner at Real Madrid after honing his talents at Spurs, Julardzija looks set to leave his homeland behind for one of the biggest leagues on the continent.

Tottenham are interested, according to reports, though they will face competition from Arsenal, Roma and, as you might have guessed given the publication, Sassuolo.

A dynamic playmaker with superb technical skills and a cutting pass in his locker, Julardzija’s admiration for a former Tottenham number 14 is clear to see whenever he has the ball at his feet.

“I wore (Modric’s) jerseys on the playground,” a man who rejected the chance to sign for Chelsea in his formative years told 24Sata. “Luka Modric is amazing, the best in the world.”

Tottenham, should they beat a couple of Italian clubs and North London rivals Arsenal to Julardzija’s signature, will be hoping that Croatia’s next great ball-player will enjoy a career familiar to that of Modric – albeit without the move to Madrid when he is at the peak of his powers.