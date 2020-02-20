Report: Teenager was at Liverpool for 2 weeks this season, on trial at bitter rivals

James Graham has been linked with Liverpool and Manchester United.





According to The Scottish Sun, James Graham will undergo a trial at Manchester United after spending two weeks at Liverpool's youth academy.

It has been reported that the 15-year-old Ross County striker spent two weeks at Liverpool's youth academy in October 2019.

During his spell at the Reds, the teenager scored twice for the Liverpool Under-16 side against their Notts County counterparts and play for their Under-17 team against their Sheffield United counterparts, according to the report.

Big break

Graham is a very talented and promising young striker who has done well for the County youth team.

It does not really come as a surprise that Premier League giants United are reportedly interested in the 15-year-old.

Hopefully for the striker, he will do well during his trial at United and will impress the Old Trafford officials.

Graham is only 15 years of age, and it is clear that he is not ready for the first team for any major club yet.

However, in the coming years, the striker will improve and develop, and he could establish himself as an important player in the first team of a big club.



