Report shares what Tottenham boss did while leaving press conference

The Tottenham Hotspur boss seemed annoy at one reporter's line of questioning.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho refused to answer one reporter's question during the press conference following last night's defeat by Leipzig.

The Bundesliga side grabbed a potentially priceless away goal by beating Spurs 1-0 in North London.

Tottenham, who had no Harry Kane or Son Heung-min available, now have it all to do if they want to reach the quarter-final of the Champions League.

The Portuguese coach looked frustrating throughout the game and it seems like some of that spilled over into the press conference afterwards.

When asked if his side were bad or whether Leipzig were good, Mourinho responded via Football London: "You think we were bad?"

The journalist responded: "The result says you lost at home?", before the Tottenham boss added: "I'm not going to answer you because I don't like your question and I think your question is out of order."

And at the very end, Football London reports that the former Chelsea and Real Madrid coach offered the reporter a thumbs up and said, "Good question mate."

You can understand his frustration over the night in general. To lose Son Heung-min for the season on the eve of the clash is a bitter blow, given that Moussa Sissoko and Kane were already ruled out.

Those are three players who Mourinho could and would have used had they been available, so winning without them against Julian Nagelsmann's side was always going to be difficult.

The second leg takes place in Germany on March 10.