Report: Liverpool leading United in race to sign £50m star who's a Red Devils fan

Liverpool and Manchester United are both said to be battling it out to sign Timo Werner, but Jurgen Klopp's side have the lead.

According to beINSports, it is Liverpool who are leading the race to sign Timo Werner from RB Leipzig.

German sources claim that Liverpool have not pulled out of the race to sign Werner, as has been suggested by Sky Sports.

And they claim that the Reds are actually at the front of the queue to land the Leipzig striker, who has been one of the most prolific forwards in Europe and has a £50 million release clause in his contract (BILD).

Goal have suggested that Chelsea and Manchester United also want Werner, but it is Liverpool who are at the head of the queue for his signature.

Good signing?

If Werner was to move to Liverpool he could offer them a new outlet up-front and freshen up their attack.

Roberto Firmino currently leads the line for Liverpool, but Werner could give them a different type of option.

While Firmino often drops deep, Werner prefers to play on the shoulder of the last man and use his pace to get in behind.

Werner has been extremely effective in the Bundesliga this term, where he has scored 20 goals in 22 matches, and if he could repeat those sort of figures at Anfield he would quickly become a hero on Merseyside.

Surprise?

Werner's opinion on a Liverpool move may have changed over the years, as when he was asked who he supported in 2018 by FourFourTwo it was United who the German said were his favourite club.

“Playing in the Premier League is a dream for me. I would like to play for two or three clubs, and Manchester United are one of those clubs. But probably not in the next few years – later, when my English is a little bit better! I’m very comfortable at RB Leipzig, though," Werner said.

“Manchester United and Liverpool were the teams I watched quite a lot in England. They were the two that I’m a little bit a fan of, because they have so much history. When Alex Ferguson was the coach, United won everything and were outstanding.

"In Liverpool it’s also their stadium and the atmosphere. But when I have to decide, I’m more Manchester United than Liverpool."