Report: Jordan Henderson likely to miss Liverpool's next match

The report says that Henderson could face a longer period on the sidelines with a hamstring problem.





Liverpool have already resigned themselves to captain Jordan Henderson missing their next match, against West Ham, according to the Daily Mail.

They report that Henderson could face a longer period on the sidelines with a hamstring injury which forced him off in the 1-0 loss against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night.

He is apparently having a scan today which is expected to show the extent of the damage after he felt soreness before the flight home from Madrid.

There are fears that he could be out for an extended period as the Reds embark on a busy period of their season, but all should become clear in the not too distant future.





Liverpool have not had the best luck with injuries this season, especially in midfield, but have kept their pursuit of three major trophies well on course regardless.

Henderson's drive and versatility has been a major part of that, and he is now in the conversation over being named PFA Player of the Year.

His absence would be a big blow, but the good news for Liverpool is that they don't need him week in, week out in the Premier League, given the scale of their lead.

If he can focus on getting himself back fit for the second leg against Atletico Madrid, that would be a boost for Liverpool, who will hope the scan comes back with good news.



