Report: Everton target Real Madrid man, but he's also wanted at Anfield

Olly Dawes
The Real Madrid club badge is seen on the pitch prior to the UEFA Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Sevilla FC at Cardiff City Stadium on August 12, 2014 in Cardiff, Wales.
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Chelsea, Everton and Liverpool reportedly want Juni Calafat.

According to The Telegraph, Everton want to lure Real Madrid talent spotter Juni Calafat to Goodison Park – but face competition from Chelsea and Liverpool.

It's claimed that all three clubs have been considering moves to poach Calafat away from Real, having been impressed with his recent work.

Calafat was recently called 'The King of Brazilian talent' by Marca, as he has been responsible for an influx of immensely talented Brazilian players at the Santiago Bernabeu.

 

The latest is former Flamengo playmaker Reinier, but he's also helped seal big-money deals for Eder Militao, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes in recent times.

Calafat allegedly played a key part in bringing other young talents to Real, such as Martin Odegaard and Federico Valverde, stocking Real up with wonderkids for the future.

It seems unlikely that Calafat would leave his role at Real's chief scout unless it was for a big job, and that makes a move to Merseyside seem a little tricky.

Director of Football of Everton FC, Marcel Brands looks on during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Sheffield United at Goodison Park on September 21, 2019 in Liverpool,...

Both Everton and Liverpool have highly-regarded directors in charge of transfers; Marcel Brands at Everton and Michael Edwards at Liverpool, with neither in any danger of losing their roles any time soon.

Becoming a director of football or head of recruitment seems like the next logical step up from being a chief scout, and taking a similar scouting role at Chelsea, Everton or Liverpool seems like a sideways step.

Chelsea may seem a little more likely, but Calafat may have a decision to make this summer if all three clubs come in for him, with his work at Real leaving many impressed.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) General view of Anfield before the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on October 27, 2019 in Liverpool, United...

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

