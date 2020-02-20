Report: Everton target Real Madrid man, but he's also wanted at Anfield

Chelsea, Everton and Liverpool reportedly want Juni Calafat.

According to The Telegraph, Everton want to lure Real Madrid talent spotter Juni Calafat to Goodison Park – but face competition from Chelsea and Liverpool.

It's claimed that all three clubs have been considering moves to poach Calafat away from Real, having been impressed with his recent work.

Calafat was recently called 'The King of Brazilian talent' by Marca, as he has been responsible for an influx of immensely talented Brazilian players at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The latest is former Flamengo playmaker Reinier, but he's also helped seal big-money deals for Eder Militao, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes in recent times.

Calafat allegedly played a key part in bringing other young talents to Real, such as Martin Odegaard and Federico Valverde, stocking Real up with wonderkids for the future.

It seems unlikely that Calafat would leave his role at Real's chief scout unless it was for a big job, and that makes a move to Merseyside seem a little tricky.

Both Everton and Liverpool have highly-regarded directors in charge of transfers; Marcel Brands at Everton and Michael Edwards at Liverpool, with neither in any danger of losing their roles any time soon.

Becoming a director of football or head of recruitment seems like the next logical step up from being a chief scout, and taking a similar scouting role at Chelsea, Everton or Liverpool seems like a sideways step.

Chelsea may seem a little more likely, but Calafat may have a decision to make this summer if all three clubs come in for him, with his work at Real leaving many impressed.