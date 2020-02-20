Report: Dortmund have already found Sancho's potential replacement, but Klopp wants him too

Liverpool have been linked with both Milot Rashica and Jadon Sancho.

According to Ruhr Nachrichten, Borussia Dortmund now want Werder Bremen star Milot Rashica as a potential replacement for Jadon Sancho - with both linked to Liverpool.

It's claimed that Dortmund have been impressed with Rashica's performances in a struggling Werder side, and now want him as they consider life after Sancho.

Rashica allegedly has €38million (£31.5million) release clause in his contract, which allegedly doesn't apply to Bundesliga clubs, but he would certainly still fit into Dortmund's budget should they land the £100million-plus talked about for Sancho.

The irony of this whole situation is that Liverpool are being linked with both players.

Last week, the Daily Mail reported that the Reds have informed Dortmund that they intend to move for Sancho this summer, in a move that would likely reach nine figures.

Yet Rashica is also believed to be on Jurgen Klopp's radar, with Bild claiming that Liverpool are interested in bringing the Kosovo star to Anfield at the end of the season.

Liverpool have allegedly had Rashica watched this season, meaning that Dortmund not only have to deal with Liverpool wanting Sancho, but also with the Reds wanting their potential top target to replace him.

It seems unlikely that Liverpool would sign both, but with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah heading off to the Africa Cup of Nations in the middle of next season, the Reds do need depth out wide.

Takumi Minamino and Harvey Elliott can provide that, so just the one signing is still likely, but Rashica is certainly an interesting factor in this Liverpool v Dortmund transfer stand-off.

Rashica, 23, has impressed this season with seven goals and three assists in a relegation-threatened Werder side, and his blistering pace and versatility to play across the front line make him a very interesting prospect - but his future may now depend on Sancho.