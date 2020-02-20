Report: Ashley set to make decision which could really benefit Newcastle

Newcastle United could be set to spend big in the summer, with Steve Bruce reportedly set to be handed an £80 million budget.

According to the Chronicle, Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce could be handed £80 million to spend in the summer.

Bruce has already had the funds to break Newcastle’s transfer record since he took over, with Joelinton costing £45 million last summer.

Bruce also spent big on Allan Saint Maximin, and it seems that Mike Ashley wants to continue to invest.

Ashley has previously been criticised for not giving Newcastle’s managers enough money to spend on new players.

But an £80 million budget in the summer would give Bruce a very competitive amount to spend.

If Ashley does give Newcastle invest such a vast amount into the Magpies squad it can only be good news for the Magpies.

Newcastle are sat in mid-table right now, but there have been plenty of flaws evident in their squad.

Bruce’s side have looked toothless up-front, and clearly need to add quality in attacking areas if they are to really start pushing up the table.