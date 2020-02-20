Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

Report: 31-year-old hoping to be at Newcastle next season

John Verrall
Andy Carroll of Newcastle United arrives during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Newcastle United at Turf Moor on December 14, 2019 in Burnley, United Kingdom.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United forward Andy Carroll is keen to remain at St. James' Park for another year, despite only being used in a back-up role.

Andy Carroll of Newcastle United arrives during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Newcastle United at Turf Moor on December 14, 2019 in Burnley, United Kingdom.

According to a report in the Daily Mirror, Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll wants to remain at the club next season

Bruce is also reportedly keen to keep Carroll, but the target-man must prove his fitness to earn a new contract.

Carroll has endured another difficult year, where he has failed to stay off the treatment table.

The powerful forward is currently out injured, and not back in training, with no return date set.

 

Newcastle have used Carroll 13 times in the Premier League this season, but he has often only been fit enough to play as a substitute.

Carroll still hasn’t scored for the Magpies since his return either, although his return of three assists is credible.

Andy Carroll of Newcastle United (7) arrives for the FA Cup Third Round Replay match between Newcastle United and Rochdale AFC at St. James Park on January 14, 2020 in Newcastle upon Tyne,...

With Joelinton continuing to struggle Carroll could have been useful at St. James’ Park currently, but his injury problems persist.

The former England international now has just months remaining on his contract, and Newcastle are yet to present him with new terms.

Carroll is hoping that an extension to his deal will be given, but whether Bruce will opt to keep him around for another term remains to be seen.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch