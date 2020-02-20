Report: 31-year-old hoping to be at Newcastle next season

Newcastle United forward Andy Carroll is keen to remain at St. James' Park for another year, despite only being used in a back-up role.

According to a report in the Daily Mirror, Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll wants to remain at the club next season.

Bruce is also reportedly keen to keep Carroll, but the target-man must prove his fitness to earn a new contract.

Carroll has endured another difficult year, where he has failed to stay off the treatment table.

The powerful forward is currently out injured, and not back in training, with no return date set.

Newcastle have used Carroll 13 times in the Premier League this season, but he has often only been fit enough to play as a substitute.

Carroll still hasn’t scored for the Magpies since his return either, although his return of three assists is credible.

With Joelinton continuing to struggle Carroll could have been useful at St. James’ Park currently, but his injury problems persist.

The former England international now has just months remaining on his contract, and Newcastle are yet to present him with new terms.

Carroll is hoping that an extension to his deal will be given, but whether Bruce will opt to keep him around for another term remains to be seen.