'Really talented': £15m PL player thinks Sheffield United have a star in their ranks

Sheffield United paid a club-record £22m to bring Sander Berge to the Premier League - he'll take on ex-Genk team-mate Leandro Trossard against Brighton.

Brighton winger Leandro Trossard will be reunited with his former Genk team-mate Sander Berge this weekend, telling the Argus that Sheffield United have a ‘really talented player’ in their midst.

The reigning champions of Belgium must be sick of the sight of Premier League clubs. Since last summer, Trossard, Berge and Mbwanna Samatta have all made the journey from Genk to England and two players who combined brilliantly to lift the Jupiler League title last season will go head-to-head on Saturday.

Sheffield United paid a club-record £22 million fee to sign the much-admired Berge in January, six months after Trossard joined Brighton for £15 million.

And the Belgium international winger will be warning the Brighton dressing room not to take the threat of Berge lightly when they arrive in the Steel City.

“He is a really talented player and I think he will do well in the Premier League and also for them. It is a big transfer,” said Trossard, who produced 22 goals and 11 assists in his final season for Genk.

“I am very pleased for him and I am looking forward to playing against him. He is a really talented player so, hopefully, he won’t be on against us.”

Sheffield United fought off competition from a host of clubs across Europe to win the race for Berge, though the Norwegian powerhouse has endured a difficult start to life under Chris Wilder.

It was he who gifted Bournemouth their opener last time out, marking his home debut with a misplaced pass which resulted in Callum Wilson’s first-half strike. Berge recovered from that early error to grow into the game, however, as Sheffield United battled back to win 2-1.