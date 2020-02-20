Predicted Arsenal XI today: 20-year-old replaces £42m player, Arteta's decision on expensive teammate

Arsenal are in Europa League action on Thursday.

Arsenal are back on action on Thursday evening when they take on Olympiakos away from home in the first leg of the Europa League Round of 32.

With the Gunners facing quite a challenge to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season, the Europa League offers them a great chance to clinch a Champions League place for the 2020-21 campaign.

Arsenal will head into the match on Thursday evening on the back of a 4-0 win against Newcastle United at home in the Premier League.

However, head coach Mikel Arteta is likely to make a number of changes to his team against Olympiakos, and one of them will be in midfield.

With Mesut Ozil - who cost Arsenal £42.4 million when they signed him from Real Madrid in the summer of 2013, as reported by BBC Sport - having not travelled to Greece due to personal reasons, Joe Willock is likely to replace him in the team.

The 20-year-old midfielder has made six starts and 13 substitute appearances in the Premier League, and has scored two goals in six Europa League games for the Gunners so far this season, according to WhoScored.





Alexandre Lacazette - who joined the Gunners from Lyon in the summer of 2017 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £46.5 million - is also likely to start, with the France international forward having returned to scoring ways against Newcastle this past weekend.

This is how Arsenal are likely to line up on Thursday: