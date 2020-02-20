Our view: Tottenham's board need blame not Jose Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur are a goal down heading into the Champions League second leg.

Tottenham Hotspur have a big task ahead to overturn RB Leipzig's advantage heading into the Champions League last 16 second leg.

Leipzig earned a 1-0 lead at Tottenham and it easily could have been more.

Questions were immediately put to manager Jose Mourinho at full-time, with one Independent article slating the manager for being out of touch in comparison to Leizpig's Julian Nagelsmann.

Nagelsmann deserves his plaudits, but the criticism of Mourinho is equally undeserved.

He has been in the job just three months and has been dealt a poor hand.

Injuries have left Mourinho without Harry Kane, Heung Min Son and Moussa Sissoko, three of the club's best players from last season.

Add in the departures of Kieran Trippier and Christian Eriksen and half of last season's team has disappeared.

Giovani Lo Celso is to be fair a very good addition and so too looks Steven Bergwijn. Tanguy Ndombele on the other hand has been struggling wit his fitness for months.

Tottenham have invested, but not enough, and in the wrong areas.

Attention was paid to midfield last summer when it should have been done last January when Mousa Dembele was allowed to leave for a quick profit.

This meant pressing needs like full-back and striker were neglected, and it shows.

It's a joke that Tottenham went two transfer windows without signing a striker to back up Harry Kane, and in reality this was an area which should have been addressed with a proper long term solution long before.

Mourinho is doing a fine job so far with the tools he has been given. He isn't getting everything right, but the criticism should be of the board, not the manager.