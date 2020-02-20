Quick links

Our view: Tottenham's board need blame not Jose Mourinho

Dan Coombs
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur are a goal down heading into the Champions League second leg.

Tottenham Hotspur have a big task ahead to overturn RB Leipzig's advantage heading into the Champions League last 16 second leg.

Leipzig earned a 1-0 lead at Tottenham and it easily could have been more.

Questions were immediately put to manager Jose Mourinho at full-time, with one Independent article slating the manager for being out of touch in comparison to Leizpig's Julian Nagelsmann.

 

Nagelsmann deserves his plaudits, but the criticism of Mourinho is equally undeserved.

He has been in the job just three months and has been dealt a poor hand.

Injuries have left Mourinho without Harry Kane, Heung Min Son and Moussa Sissoko, three of the club's best players from last season.

Add in the departures of Kieran Trippier and Christian Eriksen and half of last season's team has disappeared.

Giovani Lo Celso is to be fair a very good addition and so too looks Steven Bergwijn. Tanguy Ndombele on the other hand has been struggling wit his fitness for months.

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur reacts during the Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham United at Etihad Stadium on February 19, 2020 in Manchester, United...

Tottenham have invested, but not enough, and in the wrong areas.

Attention was paid to midfield last summer when it should have been done last January when Mousa Dembele was allowed to leave for a quick profit.

This meant pressing needs like full-back and striker were neglected, and it shows.

It's a joke that Tottenham went two transfer windows without signing a striker to back up Harry Kane, and in reality this was an area which should have been addressed with a proper long term solution long before.

Mourinho is doing a fine job so far with the tools he has been given. He isn't getting everything right, but the criticism should be of the board, not the manager.

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

