Our view: Rangers could have second shot at £11m man who almost joined Gers as club block February transfer

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard was reportedly close to bringing to player to Ibrox.

A player with whom Rangers were strongly linked in the January transfer window will not be sold to another club this week, despite ongoing talk about his future, according to Lancashire Live.

Steven Gerrard's side were reportedly set to clinch a deal for the Burnley striker Matej Vydra on the final day of the January transfer window (Glasgow Evening Times).

But it was a different player, Florian Kamberi, who ultimately arrived at Ibrox - on loan from Rangers' Premiership rivals, Hibernian.

Since then, Vydra is said to have had interest from clubs in Russia and his native Czech Republic, whose top leagues remain open for business until the weekend.

But it is claimed that Burnley are reluctant to lose the 27-year-old amid concerns over the fitness of two of his positional rivals, Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood.

That should keep Vydra at Burnley until the summer at least, though his circumstances could change again if Barnes, Wood and Jay Rodriguez continue to keep him out of the side between now and then.

And a move to Rangers cannot be ruled out, especially if Kamberi returns to Hibs at the end of his temporary spell and/or Alfredo Morelos is finally sold.

Morelos is expected to cost in excess of £20 million, which should leave Rangers with plenty in the bank to pay for Vydra, who is reported to have cost Burnley £11m 18 months ago.